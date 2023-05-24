Blockchain Pioneer TSG Global and Telecom Leader CloudPhone Collaborate for Transformative Identity Verification in Cloud Communications

BOSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a key industry advancement, CloudPhone and TSG Global, Inc. are joining forces to disrupt trusted number identity management (TNID) within the fast-growing CPaaS and UCaaS industries. The collaboration harnesses blockchain technology, providing secure, unalterable identity verification and addressing unique challenges brought about by the rise of UCaaS and CPaaS.

CloudPhone and TSG Global will merge their technological prowess to devise a groundbreaking solution, ensuring user identity authenticity while decreasing fraud risk. Utilizing the decentralized blockchain, the partnership aims to redefine the telecom industry's trusted identity management in CPaaS and UCaaS, offering a transparent, tamper-proof system that enhances user control over personal data and aids service providers in streamlining identity verification processes.

TSG Global's cutting-edge blockchain platform will be integrated with CloudPhone's robust cloud telephony infrastructure, enabling efficient and secure identity verification. This leads to improved user onboarding, authentication, and access management, enhancing customer experience and security across the board.

"Our alliance with TSG Global is a landmark step in delivering the most advanced and secure telecom solutions, setting a new industry standard for trusted, transparent identity management," said Bob Hertz, CEO of CloudPhone.

Industry experts and technology enthusiasts have shown great interest in the strategic partnership, expecting this significant announcement to create substantial buzz and spark discussions about the potential of blockchain technology in telecom.

"Teaming up with CloudPhone allows us to tackle telecom industry challenges head-on with a revolutionary solution that empowers users and service providers to operate securely," added Noah Rafalko, CEO at TSG Global.

About CloudPhone

CloudPhone, a leading CPaaS solutions provider, is dedicated to delivering innovative, secure, and customer-centric communication solutions. https://cloudphone.com/

About TSG Global

TSG Global, a trailblazer in blockchain technology, focuses on creating secure and efficient data management solutions offering unprecedented trust and accountability. http://www.tsgglobal.com/

Contact:

David Vaughan

TSG Global, Inc.

[email protected]

617.500.4100

SOURCE TSG Global