Blockchain pioneers Scott Stornetta and Stuart Haber join speakers rostrum at CoinGeek New York

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the creators of blockchain technology – and even cited in the footnotes of the original Bitcoin Whitepaper – Stuart and Scott are a powerful addition to CoinGeek's 'Future of Technology' panel where they will be joined by renowned Cryptographer Ian Grigg. This panel will take place on Day 1 of the Conference at 510pm EST.

Scott remains very committed to the furthering of blockchain technology and is a partner at the blockchain-focused VC, Yugen Partners. Similarly, Stuart who in 2019 performed a TedTalk on the subject of blockchain tech, is still involved in the development of the technology via the eponymous Stuart Haber Crypto LLC.

Joining Ian, Stuart and Scott will be nChain's Chief Scientist, Dr Craig Wright, and the panel will be hosted by the Bitcoin Association's Jimmy Nguyen.

This compelling group of experts will close Day One of the CoinGeek Conference which can be joined either in person or virtually.

Founding President of the Bitcoin Association and CoinGeek's regular MC, commented: "To be approaching our 8th Conference with such a strong line up highlights how far this series of seminars has come. The CoinGeek Conferences are viewed far beyond those interested in digital assets and are enjoyed by businesses and regulators across the globe. With the likes of Stuart, Ian, Craig and Scott gathered together we will be able to showcase what the future holds for blockchain technology."

The BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size.

The conference is kindly supported by our headline sponsor: Ayre Ventures and sponsored by: Fabriik, TAAL, nChain and Vaionex

