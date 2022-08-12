Blockchain Real Estate Summit Will Show Investors, Issuers, Fund Managers and Crypto Enthusiasts How to Profit from the Blockchain

Conference to be held in Austin, TX, Sept. 23 and 24, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next Blockchain Real Estate Summit will take place on Sept. 23 and 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas. This blockchain event was created by Real Estate Professionals for the future of Real Estate.

The Blockchain Real Estate Summit provides education to investors, issuers, fund managers and crypto enthusiasts about blockchain and how it will change how we own, sell, trade and invest in real estate. Learn about tokenized real estate, capital raising, the metaverse, NFTs. Meet the prominent players in the blockchain real estate industry.

The Blockchain Real Estate Summit

This year the summit will feature Julian Kwan, CEO & Co-Founder of InvestaX (https://investax.io) and IXSwap (https://ixswap.io/) — a pioneer in real estate tokenization and exchanges for Security Token Offerings and NFTs regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"Blockchain allows for the instantaneous transfer of value, money and assets, which will open up the opportunity for billions of people worldwide to create wealth in real estate — the world's most proven asset class," said Michael Flight, Co-Founder of the Blockchain Real Estate Summit.

"Until now, it has been difficult and sometimes cumbersome to invest in high quality real estate opportunities," said Robert Helms, co-host of the Real Estate Guys Radio Show. "Blockchain and tokenization will allow you to trade real estate in the same way that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments are accessible 24/7."

Special presentations will feature Inveniam (https://inveniam.io) and Invest On Main (http://investonmain.com). Inveniam leverages patented Blockchain Technology to provide an immutable audit trail of source documents, data values and use of that data. According to Patrick O'Meara, CEO of Inveniam, "Price discovery is going to be the Killer App for blockchain real estate trading, valuation and financing!"

Invest On Main connects investors with high quality, tokenized, tradable real estate and private equity investment opportunities. Invest on Main is a regulated real estate tokenization crowdfunding platform and marketplace that allows issuers (sponsors) to distribute investment products and investors to access real estate in an easy-to-use and legally compliant way. Invest On Main moves real estate investing from the Paper Stage to the Digital Age.

"Real estate tokenization will allow easy access for all investors to collect passive income, store their wealth and hedge against inflation," said Courtney Moeller, Co-Founder & CEO of Invest On Main.

The Real Estate Blockchain Summit is the global intersection of DeFi (Decentralized Finance) meeting PropTech (Property Technology) to create worldwide access to the wealth-generating benefits of real estate.

The Summit will be held at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center on the University of Texas campus, located in Austin, Texas. 1900 University Ave, Austin, TX 78705.

Registration and information can be found at: https://blockchainrealestatesummit.com/

