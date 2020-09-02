Blockchain Research Institute Partners With Blockwall to Launch European Blockchain Think-Tank

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), the world's largest independent blockchain think-tank, and Blockwall, a leading blockchain investment firm, are excited to announce the launch of Blockchain Research Institute Europe (BRIE).

This partnership will establish the BRIE as the preeminent European blockchain think-tank. Building on the path-breaking work of the BRI and the deep network of Blockwall, the BRIE will bring together Europe's top industry leaders, academics, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to undertake ground-breaking research on blockchain technology, bridging the gap between the technological functionality of blockchain and the real market need.

"Blockchain is a team sport, and we need global cross-industry solutions to address the challenges and seize the opportunities in business today," said Dale Chrystie, Blockchain Strategist at FedEx. "As a global business, FedEx is pleased to see the Blockchain Research Institute launch BRI Europe to further strengthen and expand its impact globally."

The BRIE will be establishing an expert council of industry-leaders to help foster research, innovation, and the strategic direction of blockchain in their industries. The expert council will comprise leading executives from European corporates, academic institutions, and the public sector.

"Blockchain technology can be applied to improve and transform existing processes," said Prof. Dr.-Ing. Stephan Reimelt, former CEO and President DACH and Europe at General Electric. "I look forward to working with the BRIE in order to promote the adoption of blockchain technology in Europe and supporting its implementation and integration into business models, specifically in the energy industry. It is time for Europe to manifest its leading role in this emerging industry and I see the BRIE as an ideal platform to facilitate this."

The BRIE will take a leading role in European blockchain education, offering a range of webinars, books, events, and online courses.

"The Blockchain Research Institute has been a key strategic partner for INSEAD in strengthening and growing our online learning offerings," said Peter Zemsky, Deputy Dean at INSEAD Business School. "With the launch of BRI Europe, we look forward to further expanding our impactful collaboration in this key market and beyond."

Through the BRI's Build program, the BRIE will support its members' strategies of testing and implementing blockchain technologies, partnering their teams with the most suitable stakeholders from its ecosystem.

"We see blockchain as adding crucial functionalities to the internet and representing a backend revolution," said Dominic Briggs, General Partner at Blockwall. "Here in Europe, blockchain technology opened up a completely new universe of business models to invest in and it offers the opportunity to tap into value which was too complex to exploit with centralized systems. Europe is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of this revolution and together with the BRIE we want to support European corporates, entrepreneurs, and governments to take a leading role in this development."

"As a global leader, the Blockchain Research Institute believes that the best way to steward the blockchain revolution is to collaborate with leading regional partners who share our vision and ambition," said Don Tapscott, Executive Chairman at the Blockchain Research Institute. "For us, Blockwall is the ideal partner to lead the blockchain transformation in Europe."

"We are excited to partner with Blockwall to launch the Blockchain Research Institute Europe, and usher in the next wave of digital transformation for Europe and the world," said Alex Tapscott, Co-founder at the Blockchain Research Institute.

Interested companies can now join the Blockchain Research Institute Europe. Visit www.brieurope.org to learn more.

