Blockchain Seoul 2018 Invites Gov't Leaders, CEOs and Industry Professionals to Discuss the Best Policy Practices for Fostering Crypto Valleys, the Future of Blockchain

- 20,000+ participants will witness potential and recent tangible developments with the "Movers and Shakers" on-site

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Seoul 2018 will be held from September 16th to 19th, 2018 at COEX, one of the largest conferences in South Korea.

Officially sponsored by the Metropolitan Seoul Government, Blockchain Seoul 2018 is organized by the Korean National Assembly of the 4th Industrial Revolution Forum, together with Money Today Media Group, ZDNet, and Korea Blockchain Association.

Blockchain Seoul 2018 features three big events: B7 Summit, B7 CEO Summit, and Blockchain Expo. B7, short for Blockchain 7, refers to the seven countries with the most leading business and technologies in cryptocurrency and blockchain in the world including Switzerland, Estonia, Singapore, and South Korea. From Switzerland, Cecilia Mueller-Chen, the Manager of Crypto Valley Association will join, along with Asse Sauga, the CEO of Estonian Crypto Association, and President Chia Hock Lai from Singapore FinTech Association on September 18th.

B7 CEO Summit will take place on the 17th featuring world's 7 most powerful blockchain projects to learn how the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation can be fostered. Speakers include Kathleen Breitman from Tezos and Professor Dawn Song from Oasis Labs. The speakers will provide useful insights and lessons especially to global emerging blockchain startups and industry.

Another highlight of the summit is Blockchain EXPO, which seeks to make blockchain technology as an easy everyday technology for everybody thereby providing an educational environment. Expecting over 20,000 participants, the EXPO provides the participating booths a cost-effective and efficient way to build up their Korean community. An educational environment allowing participants to become familiarized with blockchain. Once the participants enter the EXPO, they can make their own e-wallets in which they can save their tokens by going around the booths for on-site airdrop events.

Starting with a VIP party in the evening of the 16th, Blockchain Seoul will also hold evening after-parties on the 17th and 18th thereby providing the participants to interact with one another in a friendly and thriving environment.

Hee-Kyung Song, co-president of the Korean National Assembly of the 4th Industrial Revolution Forum and member of the National Assembly said, "Blockchain Seoul 2018 will provide a platform where international funds, entrepreneurs, investors, and developers can collaborate and partner with one another to discuss the ways in which the global blockchain and cryptocurrency projects can further be developed and fostered for the growth of its industry."

Blockchain Seoul 2018 expects 20,000+ expo participants, 2,000+ conference attendees, 200+ booths participant companies, and 55+ speakers from around the world. For more information and registration, please visit www.blockchainseoul.net.

SOURCE Money Today Media Group

Related Links

http://www.blockchainseoul.net

