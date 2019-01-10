Blockchain Simply Changes The Way The World Works
Jan 09, 2019, 19:50 ET
HONOLULU, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
Ramesh Gopinath, Vice President, IBM Blockchain Solutions
|
WHAT:
|
Keynote Speech at the 52nd Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS), sponsored by Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaii at Manoa
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, January 10, 2019, 12:45 p.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Grand Wailea, Maui
|
DETAILS:
|
Keynote speech will be livestreamed on YouTube, please courtesy Shidler College of Business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKsK1l0mLuI. In this talk, Ramesh Gopinath will discuss how using blockchain as a communication-sharing platform will fundamentally transform all industries. He argues that supply chains will never be the same again by describing two supply chain solutions – one designed to transform the food ecosystem and another to transform global trade – have been deployed with blockchain technology.
CONTACT:
Priscilla Luong
CommPac
(808) 543-3567
pluong@commpac.com
SOURCE Shidler College of Business
Share this article