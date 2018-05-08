Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

In the following 30 years, David helped establish more than 250 companies in that country, including Microsoft's China subsidiary which he helped set up in the early 1990s. David later joined Microsoft China as general counsel in 2003 and led the company's work on intellectual property, anti-piracy, government relations and corporate social responsibility.

Expertise in legal issues of Blockchain technology

In recent years, he has advised over fifty start-up and early-phase technology companies and developed an expertise in legal issues involving blockchain technology.

David will assist Pundi X in navigating international legal and regulatory issues as it targets a global rollout of 100,000 XPOS devices over the next three years.

"I'm really excited about joining the Pundi X team and working with them to achieve their vision of mass inclusion: enabling consumers and merchants everywhere to use and exchange cryptocurrencies with ease," David said. "I'm also hoping we can have a positive impact on the whole ecosystem through working with industry associations and government regulatory bodies to take a rational and encouraging approach to the blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Passionate about Pundi X

"I've worked as an advisor to a number of blockchain-based startups, but it was Pundi X's mission and the clarity of vision and passion of the Pundi X team that made me want to join them and contribute whatever I can to their success."

David was an advisor and later a board member for the Ethereum Foundation, the Swiss non-profit dedicated to promoting the revolutionary blockchain-based distribution platform and smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrency of the same name. He joined Ethereum in 2015 and advised the foundation through a period of critical growth in 2016.

"Pundi X has already fielded pre-orders for our latest XPOS model from Switzerland, Japan, Korea and Singapore and expanded its presence across Southeast and East Asia, Latin America and Europe," said CEO and co-founder Zac Cheah. "Having an in-house counsel with David's depth of experience and knowledge of emerging blockchain regulations will be essential to ensuring we successfully achieve a global rollout to 100-million consumers in six continents."

Pundi X was founded with the mission of making buying and selling cryptocurrencies as easy as buying bottled water. Its blockchain-based point-of-sales solution includes hardware and software that allows users in real retail stores to buy and sell goods using cryptocurrencies.

The company has completed its public token sale on January 21 and reached its hard cap of US 35 million dollars in less than 90 minutes.

Orders have been placed for more than 25,000 XPOS devices worldwide and there is currently a two-month backlog.

Pundi's market capitalisation exceeds $240-million, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a multi-cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for retail stores seeking to accept digital currencies in the world. Pundi X POS enables shops, cafés and convenience stores to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions for the average consumer. Pundi X builds on the success of Pundi-Pundi, one of Indonesia's most popular QR code cashless payment apps, which has already signed up more than 100,000 registered users and over 600 merchant partners in Jakarta in less than a year of operation.

To further its aim of building a better cryptocurrency ecosystem in different countries, Pundi X is a founding member of XPOS Consortium and Indonesian Blockchain Association. The company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ACCESS, and Swiss Finance and Fintech Association.

