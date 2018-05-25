Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within the Automotive Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Application (Retail Sales, Service & Finance Management, Insurance & Leasing, In-Plant Logistics & Management, Spare Parts, Warranty & Other After Sales Services, Internet of Things (IoT) & Others) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global blockchain supply chain technologies within the automotive market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $88.1 Mn in 2018.
Now: There was more than 500,000 fake car parts which were seized in a raid at Abu Dhabi. This is an example of the business-critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report you find 182 in-depth tables, charts and graphs- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 203 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global blockchain supply chain technologies within the automotive market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
Global Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering
• Retails Sales, Service and Finance Management
• Insurance and Leasing
• In-plant Logistics and Management
• Spare Parts, Warranty and Other After Sales Services
• IoT and Others
Regional Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering
North America Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• U.S. Forecast 2018-2028
• Canada Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of North America Forecast 2018-2028
Asia-Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• China Forecast 2018-2028
• Japan Forecast 2018-2028
• India Forecast 2018-2028
• Australia & New Zealand Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Asia Pacific Forecast 2018-2028
Latin America Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• Brazil Forecast 2018-2028
• Mexico Forecast 2018-2028
• Argentina Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Latin America Forecast 2018-2028
Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• U.K. Forecast 2018-2028
• Germany Forecast 2018-2028
• France Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe Forecast 2018-2028
Middle East & Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• GCC Forecast 2018-2028
• North Africa Forecast 2018-2028
• South Africa Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Middle East & Africa Forecast 2018-2028
Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Markets From 2018-2028
Profiles Of The Leading Blockchain Supply Chain Companies Within The Automotive Sector
• Mesosphere
• Dash
• Bitpay
• Shapeshift
• Bittrex
• Factom Inc
• Coinbase Inc.
• Blockchain
• Ripple
• IBM
• Chain Inc
• Monax
Who should read this report?
• Automotive OEMs
• Component suppliers
• connected car specialists
• Electronics companies
• Logistics companies
• Technology providers
• Automotive retailers
• Insurance companies
• Leasing companies
• CEOs
• Senior Executives
• Asset managers
• Heads of strategic development
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Procurement staff
• Company managers
• Industry administrators
• Industry associations
• Company procurement departments
• Business development managers
• Consultants
• Investors
• Banks
• Governmental departments & agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within the Automotive Market 2018-2028: Forecasts by Application (Retail Sales, Service & Finance Management, Insurance & Leasing, In-Plant Logistics & Management, Spare Parts, Warranty & Other After Sales Services, Internet of Things (IoT) & Others) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2090/Blockchain-Supply-Chain-Technologies-Within-the-Automotive-Market-2018-2028
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
