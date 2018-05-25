Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within the Automotive Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global blockchain supply chain technologies within the automotive market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $88.1 Mn in 2018.

Report Scope

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering

• Retails Sales, Service and Finance Management

• Insurance and Leasing

• In-plant Logistics and Management

• Spare Parts, Warranty and Other After Sales Services

• IoT and Others

Regional Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering

North America Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• U.S. Forecast 2018-2028

• Canada Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of North America Forecast 2018-2028

Asia-Pacific Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• China Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan Forecast 2018-2028

• India Forecast 2018-2028

• Australia & New Zealand Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia Pacific Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Brazil Forecast 2018-2028

• Mexico Forecast 2018-2028

• Argentina Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Latin America Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• U.K. Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany Forecast 2018-2028

• France Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• GCC Forecast 2018-2028

• North Africa Forecast 2018-2028

• South Africa Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Middle East & Africa Forecast 2018-2028

Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Blockchain Supply Chain Technologies Within Automotive Markets From 2018-2028

Profiles Of The Leading Blockchain Supply Chain Companies Within The Automotive Sector

• Mesosphere

• Dash

• Bitpay

• Shapeshift

• Bittrex

• Factom Inc

• Coinbase Inc.

• Blockchain

• Ripple

• IBM

• Chain Inc

• Monax

Who should read this report?

• Automotive OEMs

• Component suppliers

• connected car specialists

• Electronics companies

• Logistics companies

• Technology providers

• Automotive retailers

• Insurance companies

• Leasing companies

• CEOs

• Senior Executives

• Asset managers

• Heads of strategic development

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Procurement staff

• Company managers

• Industry administrators

• Industry associations

• Company procurement departments

• Business development managers

• Consultants

• Investors

• Banks

• Governmental departments & agencies



Companies Listed

Accenture PLC

Access Venture Partners

Aliant Payment System

Bank of Montreal

Bitcoin & Altcoin Exchange

Bitfinex

Bitpay inc.

Bitso

Bitstamp

Bittrex

Blockchain

Blockchain Capital

Blockchain Tech Ltd.,

Blockr

BlockrBloom Solutions

Bloom Solutions

Braintree

CaixaBank

CASC Data

Chain inc.

China Construction Bank (Asia)

Coinbase

Coinsetter

Commerzbank

CrossCoin Ventures

Cryptsy

DASH

Dell

Dell EMC

Deloitte

Digital Currency Group

DISH Network

Dole

Driscoll's

Earlybird Venture Capital

Ebay

Eris Industries

Erste Group

Expedia

Factom Inc.

FundersClub

Go Coin

Golden State Foods

Google

GV

HCL Technologies

HP Enterprise

IBM

Intel Corporation

Kakao

Keepkey

Kippt

Kraken.com

Kroger

Lakestar

McCormick and Company

McLane Company

Mesosphere

Microsoft Corporation

Monax

Nestlé

Noc Room

Openbazaar

Overstock

Pagobit

Pantera Capital

PayCommerce

Paypal

Poloni

Ripple Labs Inc.

SemEquip

Shapeshift

Stellar

Stripe

Time Inc.

Toyota

Tyson Foods

UBS

Unilever

Visa

Walmart

Wirex

XAPO

ZipZap inc.

