Blockchain Technologies Could Increase Tech-Company Revenues

According to the data provided by Autonomous Research Blockchain, technology companies could experience a revenue pool of USD 6 Billion by 2020 and USD 20 Billion by 2030, as well as a CAGR of 12.6% between 2020-2030. The projections are based on the impact of blockchain technology on payments: Business Cross Border, Remittance, as well as impact on Capital Markets and Title Insurance. According to the research, Cross Border B2B will make up most of the Blockchain revenue pool at USD 3.5 Billion (56%) in 2020 and USD 12.2 Billion (60%) in 2030. The data also projects the increasing adoption of digital currency to put downward pressure on remittance payments shifting 20% of the revenue to Blockchain companies. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW), Black Cactus Global (OTC: BLGI)

Recently, financial institutions have been experimenting with blockchain and cryptocurrencies more often. According to a Coindesk report, at a recent Money 20/20 Europe event, American Express Vice President, Colin O'Flaherty, confirmed that the firm would be using Ripple's xCurrent tool to enable global transactions at higher speeds and greater levels of transparency, "Ripple offers instantaneous, point-to-point conversations between the sender and receiver of funds. And that provides a real opportunity to alleviate most of the issues our customers are facing."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) announced earlier last week that "it has entered into a licensing partnership with The Bad Crypto Podcast to re-distribute the podcast's most popular interviews on http://www.newcoins168.com , in Chinese.

Interviews that will be translated into Chinese for re-distribution on http://www.newcoins168.com include: Charlie Lee, Founder and Developer of Litecoin, Roger Ver, also known as 'Bitcoin Jesus', and Patrick Byrne, Overstock.com CEO and Founder of tZERO. In addition to re-distributing these informative interviews in Chinese, the Company's CEO Warren Wang also appeared once again for an interview on The Bad Crypto Podcast on May 23, 2018. Mr. Wang first appeared on The Bad Crypto Podcast in December 2017 where he offered his perspective and insights on bitcoin and cryptocurrency in China."

"Since it first aired in July 2017, The Bad Crypto Podcast hosted by Joel Comm, Bitcoin Evangelist and Travis Wright, Blockchain Entrepreneur, has become a worldwide phenomenon with over 150 episodes for curious individuals trying to figure out cryptocurrency, blockchain and the future of digital payments," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang. "We are confident that this lighthearted, entertaining programming offered in Chinese will be well received by viewers looking to expand their crypto knowledge whether they are newbies or more experienced crypto investors."

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) is a rapidly growing cloud communications platform company with a mission - "to connect every person and every thing"™. Service providers, brand marketing companies, enterprise and Internet of Things providers use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Pareteum Corporation and Artilium plc (AIM: ARTA) today announced that they have reached agreement for Pareteum to acquire Artilium. Under the terms of the acquisition, which have been further detailed today in an announcement issued under Rule 2.7 of the UK Takeover Code, each Artilium shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.1016 Pareteum shares and 1.9 pence in cash per Artilium share upon completion of the transaction. The acquisition values each Artilium share at 19.55 pence and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Artilium at approximately $104.7 million (or £78.0 million), based on Pareteum's closing share price of $2.33 on June 6, 2018 and the exchange rate of US$1.3413: £1. Commenting on the acquisition, Robert H. Turner, Founder, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum, said: "Artilium and Pareteum have a natural fit when considering the award-winning products and services that will be combined and offered, the expansion of addressable markets, making us truly global in reach, and the resulting improved executive and operating talent to lead our company to even higher achievements and results. Since October 2017, we have operated in a strategic alliance with Artilium, which has had materially positive results. We will now turn our attention to accelerating this as one company. It has been a pleasure and great honor to work with Jan-Paul Menke and Bart Weijermars to combine our companies. The vision of open mobility and open applications now takes a demonstrable leap forward."

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. MoneyGram recently announced the launch of money transfer service directly to any bank account in Ghana. Funds can be sent via MoneyGram online or at any one of MoneyGram's thousands of locations around the world. The money can then be accessed in minutes either in person, online or through an ATM. The new account deposit service in Ghana is a part of MoneyGram's overall strategy to accelerate its digital growth and provide customers with convenient and accessible, technology-based financial services. "We see a potential in the increasing adoption of banking services in Ghana and want to drive financial inclusion in the region by offering our consumers more digital money transfer options. Currently our global account deposit network consists of more than two billion bank, virtual and mobile accounts in 48 countries," Grant Lines, MoneyGram's global chief revenue officer remarked.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) is a diversified holding company with a growth strategy of acquiring undervalued assets, disruptive technologies, sustainable solutions, and exciting ventures for incubation and development to their full potential for long-term growth and investor returns. The Company recently announced that it has used Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency its subsidiary Super Crypto Mining, Inc., or SCM, has mined through its operations, to reduce the Company's debt, marking a milestone for the Company and possibly the use of Bitcoin on a commercial basis. SCM actively mines the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and, since late 2017 has held its inventory of Bitcoin as one of its long term operational and investment strategies. "We believe this transaction of reducing the debt incurred from the purchase of Enertec with the cryptocurrency we have mined validates Bitcoin's value as a commodity and the use of cryptocurrencies as an alternative to fiat currency. DPW will expand its cryptocurrency mining operations as well as explore other paths to further advance the use of Bitcoin," said Milton "Todd" Ault, III, the Company's CEO and Chairman.

Black Cactus Global (OTC: ͞BLGI) is a technology developing company with a focus on blockchain, machine learning, crypto currency, and the Internet of Things. The Company recently announced that the company has completed a share exchange agreement with the Blockchain development subsidiary, Black Cactus Global Technologies Pvt. Limited. The agreement calls for the BLGI to own an initial 29% interest in BCG-TPL which has already achieved significant milestones that will enable BLGI to scale-up development activities. BCG-TPL has already setup a Blockchain development center in the newly developed Vizag Software Technology Park in Visakhapatnam, India. This modern facility will house one of the larger Blockchain development teams, it will enable Black Cactus Global to service its clients in an extremely professional and effective manner, and to deliver on the promise of Blockchain technology.

