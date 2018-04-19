Blockchain Technology Company ShipChain Signs Partnership With CaseStack

"The blockchain is perfect solution for a lot of supply chain issues. CaseStack has partnered with ShipChain to iterate on a gamut of solutions," says Dan Sanker, founder and CEO. The pilot program will integrate tracking and tracing on ShipChain's blockchain based platform. "By integrating with the more than one million loads CaseStack transports every year to major retailers, we have an amazing opportunity to implement both our tracking platform and driver rewards program," says Sami Rusani, Chief Revenue Officer at ShipChain.

"Supply chain in a blockchain world means that shippers and carriers discover each other without intermediaries, and execute smart contracts to define any requirements. Payment happens with crypto instantly without transaction fees or risks, and load movements are tracked on an honest, immutable ledger that nobody (and everyone) controls," adds Sanker.

"Blockchain really provides a once in a multi-generational opportunity to really transform the supply chain. The level of transparency and accountability it provides, along with the universally trusted automated smart contracts, give us new tools to increase efficiency more than we've ever seen," says John Monarch, CEO at ShipChain.

In related news, Dan Sanker discussed ShipChain's utility with the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee on Energy & Commerce as part of the U.S. House of Representatives, "As utility: We are partnered with a company called ShipChain to apply blockchain technology to Supply Chain Management. There is currently $2.1 billion in investment in blockchain technology occurring (according to IDC)," said Sanker.

About ShipChain

ShipChain Inc. is a blockchain based solution provider for the transport and logistics industry. With a fully integrated platform across the supply chain, products are tracked from farm to table in an open ecosystem that allows for external players to integrate their products.

About CaseStack

CaseStack is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain management services for consumer packaged goods companies, with the services to efficiently take products from manufacturing plant through to all retail channels. The CaseStack cloud-based technology platform enables CPG companies to manage everything from merchant interaction, account management, improvements in sourcing & forecasting, item setups, sell-through optimization, logistics and business analytics.

