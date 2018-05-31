Blockchain Technology: Disrupting the Way Investors Buy, Sell Physical Gold

VaultChain™ Gold is a digital platform that creates a convenient and cost-efficient way to buy, hold and trade gold. Working with Tradewind, the platform developers, this new marketplace directly links investors to precious-metals producers and reputable bullion dealers to safely buy and sell any quantity of physical gold using blockchain technology.

"VaultChain™ Gold is the next step in the market's evolution," said Bart Kitner, president of Kitco Metals. "This new digital platform completely democratizes the gold market as investors worldwide can buy gold to fit their investment needs and goals as part of a diversified portfolio with no minimum purchase required. Kitco has always been a leader within the bullion gold market and this new disruptive technology is a perfect fit with our mission of making it easier for people to buy and sell precious metals."

Matthew Trudeau, president, and co-founder of Tradewind, said, "We are pleased to welcome Kitco to our platform that we believe is revolutionizing the trading, settlement, and ownership of physical gold, while attracting new investors to this valuable asset class. Tradewind's unique platform combines world-class exchange technology with VaultChain™, providing investors a convenient and cost-efficient way to buy, own and trade physical gold."

All trades settled on the VaultChain™ digital platform are backed by physical gold stored in the Royal Canadian Mint's world-class vaults. The trades are recorded using a blockchain-based ledger that ensures data accuracy, real-time tracking, and transparent auditability.

Investors on the digital platform have 100% title over their gold holdings at all times and can request physical delivery at any time. In addition to accepting payment in common currencies, Kitco Metals makes it easy for investors to purchase VaultChain™ Gold with Bitcoin, and transfer their bullion coins and bars or any gold item to the digital platform.

About Kitco

For more than four decades, Montreal-based Kitco Metals has been one of the world's premier retailers of precious metals products. And now with Vaultchain™ Gold, Kitco is at the forefront of digital gold technology. Considered to be the leading precious metals reference, Kitco's website (www.kitco.com) is visited daily by millions of people around the world. The company has earned a solid reputation as an innovator in the industry. It was the first precious metals company to provide investors with real-time market information, news and analysis and online precious metals services. The company continues its innovative traditions through the development of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) applications and implementation of next generation web technologies within the precious metals market. For more information please visit https://corp.kitco.com/.

About Tradewind

Tradewind has built a technology platform for digitizing the trading, settlement, and ownership of precious metals. The Tradewind solution combines world-class exchange technology with Vaultchain™, Tradewind's blockchain technology tailored for precious metals. Tradewind was formed in 2016 and is managed by a team of professionals with extensive experience in electronic trading, market structure, gold investment management, market operations, cryptography and blockchain technology. For more information please visit https://tradewindmarkets.com/.

