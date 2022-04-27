Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Size to Grow by USD 919.5 million | Accenture Plc and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors

Market Dynamics

The use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids is driving the blockchain technology in energy market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of implementing and maintaining blockchain technology may challenge the market growth.

Company Profiles

The blockchain technology in energy market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, Capgemini SE, Chaddenwych Services Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Drift Marketplace Inc., Enosi Australia Pty Ltd., Greeneum Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LO3 Energy Inc., Oracle Corp., Power Ledger Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., WePower UAB, and Wipro Ltd.

Accenture Plc - The company offers the blockchain technology for oil and gas to secure trail of documentation and to verify employees, contractors, and experts.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers the blockchain technology for energy sector is the peer-to-peer trading of decentralized electricity from renewable energies.

Capgemini SE - The company offers the blockchain technology for energy sector with these features such as timelines, reduce cost and risk, and radically transform.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - The company offers the blockchain technology platform that can capture and share information in real time.

The company offers the blockchain technology platform that can capture and share information in real time. Greeneum Ltd. - The company offers blockchain technology platform such as GREEN smart contracts.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the blockchain technology in energy market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into power and oil and gas. The power segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

will contribute the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market. Generating electricity from renewable sources will drive the blockchain technology in energy market growth in Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America . The UK, Germany , and Russia are the key markets for blockchain technology in energy market in Europe .

Blockchain Technology In Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 66.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 919.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 62.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, Capgemini SE, Chaddenwych Services Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Drift Marketplace Inc., Enosi Australia Pty Ltd., Greeneum Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LO3 Energy Inc., Oracle Corp., Power Ledger Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., WePower UAB, and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

