Blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market size to increase by USD 2,230.89 million: 37% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

Dec 13, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 39.78% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,230.89 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in the production of new drugs among local and major vendors is expected to result in the entry of new vendors into the market, which, in turn, will benefit logistics service providers during the forecasted period.
Company Profiles
The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Accenture Plc: The company offers blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry such as tracking and tracing of pharmaceutical products from manufacturing to patients.
- Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry such as Track and Trace on AWS with Amazon Managed Blockchain.
- Cargoledger: The company offers blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry such as the digital transformation of supply chain and logistics through blockchain.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company offers blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry such as using blockchain to drive supply chain transparency.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.: The company offers blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry such as track and trace, provenance, smart contract management, compliance management, and fraud detection by using blockchain.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koopman Logistics Group BV
- Microsoft Corp.
- modum.io AG
- OpenLedger
- Oracle Corp.
- PixelPlex
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking, the booming e-commerce industry, and a growing number of cargo thefts. However, the high cost of implementing and maintaining blockchain technology is hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
- By transportation, the market is segmented into land, sea, and others. The land segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
What are the key data covered in this blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry vendors
|
Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
165
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.78%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,230.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
37.72
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Arateg, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger , Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koopman Logistics Group BV, Microsoft Corp., modum.io AG, OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex, SAP SE, Slync Inc., Sweetbridge Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Engineering and Research and Development Services
Share this article