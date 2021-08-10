Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Download PDF Report Now!

The report on the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking, the booming e-commerce industry, and increasing cross-border trade. In addition, the advent of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), surging growth of quantum computing, growing demand for green logistics, and rising strategic alliances are some of the prominent trends anticipated to drive the market's growth in the next few years. However, high cost for implementing and maintaining blockchain technology may impede the market growth.

The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry covers the following areas:

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Sizing

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Forecast

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Analysis

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by mode (sea, land, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Sea was the largest mode segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market. 55% of the growth will be contributed from North America during the forecast period

Fetch Meticulous Details on the Key Contributing Segments to the Market as you Buy our Report Right Here!

https://www.technavio.com/report/blockchain-technology-market-in-transportation-and-logistics-industry-analysis

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:



Blockchain Identity Management Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mini Data Center Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for data processing and outsourced services

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Data sourcing and collection

2.2.2.2 Data quality and cleaning

2.2.2.3 Data enrichment

2.2.2.4 Data management

2.2.2.5 Data delivery and decision making

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain Technology

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Mode

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Sea

Land

Others

Sea was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market

Buy the full blockchain technology in transportation and logistics industry market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

Exhibit 15: Mode - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mode

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Mode

5.3 Sea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Sea - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Land - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Land - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Land - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Mode

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Mode

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing use of blockchain technology for trucking

8.1.2 Booming e-commerce industry

8.1.3 Growing number of cargo thefts

8.1.4 Increasing cross-border trade

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost for implementing and maintaining blockchain technology

8.2.2 Presence of alternate technologies for tracking and tracing

8.2.3 Lack of awareness about blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advent of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS)

8.3.2 Growth of quantum computing

8.3.3 Rise in strategic alliances

8.3.4 Growing demand for green logistics

8.3.5 Provision of end-to-end integrated services

9.Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Capgemini SE

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Infosys Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 SAP SE

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week31_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR44362

