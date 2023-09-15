Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry to grow by USD 2.23 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Growing Use of Blockchain Technology for Trucking - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry between 2022 and 2027 is USD 2.23 billion. The growing use of blockchain technology for trucking is notably driving market growth. Furthermore, factors like the growing number of infrastructure projects rise in demand from the logistics sector, and the increasing demand for an efficient supply chain to transport goods are boosting the demand for trucks. Moreover, the blockchain increases the efficiency of business operations in the trucking industry. This is enabled by reducing the need for checking business transactions and enhancing visibility by ensuring that capacity planning is operating smoothly. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Market Challenge - The high cost of implementing and maintaining blockchain technology challenges the growth of the market. Given the adoption of blockchain technology, the transportation and logistics industry is expected to have long-term benefits. The benefits include productivity, security, and efficiency during the forecast period, but the initial implementation of the technology is capital-intensive. It is capital-intensive because the software which is required in order to run the blockchain technology is typically developed for a specific firm. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry is segmented by mode of transportation (land, sea, and others), End-user (SMEs and Large enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The land segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes transportation and logistics through railways and roadways. Furthermore, in road transportation, trucking is the best way to carry goods. This is because it is a necessary step in the transportation of goods from the place of arrival to the destination, even if logistics companies implement another mode, such as sea, air, etc. Moreover, road transportation is a cost-efficient method for short and medium distances in comparison to other modes of transportation. Hence, such factors drive the land segment of the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry during the forecast period.
  • North America is projected to hold a share of 37% in the global market growth. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry:

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Arateg, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koopman Logistics Group BV, Microsoft Corp., modum.io AG, OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex, SAP SE, Slync Inc., Sweetbridge Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Wipro Ltd.

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

37.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Arateg, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger , Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Koopman Logistics Group BV, Microsoft Corp., modum.io AG, OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex, SAP SE, Slync Inc., Sweetbridge Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

