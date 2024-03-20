Blockchain Technology Market Penetration and Roadmapping - Key Opportunities Lie in Supply Chain Management, Metaverse and 5G/6G Deployments

20 Mar, 2024, 19:30 ET
From logistics, manufacturing, and real estate to retail and eCommerce, healthcare, automotive, and finance, blockchain is finding increased application and use cases because of the advantages related to visibility, authenticity, and transparency of transactions that it offers.
As blockchain's adoption across these sectors continues, it is also starting to witness integration with other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These new-age technologies help augment blockchain's application in validity authentication and smart contracts generation.
The study looks at the evolving blockchain stakeholder ecosystem, key companies, and innovative start-ups operating in it, and provides an overview of key focus areas, strategic direction, and insights on R&D and key innovation themes. It also captures key growth opportunity areas from the perspective of industry participants and technology companies.
It covers growth drivers and restraints, market overview and trends, technology evolution, stakeholder ecosystem, regional highlights, key solution providers, key innovation themes and R&D, new and emerging use cases and application areas, and technology roadmap.
Company Coverage:
- IBM
- SAP
- LeewayHertz
- Huawei Cloud Computing Technologies Co., Ltd.
- CEEK VR
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Technology Attractiveness
- Technology Attractiveness Dashboard
- Evolution, Future Roadmap, and Key Application Areas
Evolution of Blockchain and its Future Orientation
- Global Spending on R&D and Product Development in Blockchain
- Blockchain Applications
- Use Cases at a Glance
- Blockchain in Supply Chain Management
- Revised Supply Chain Management with Blockchain
- Blockchain Applications in Manufacturing
- Blockchain Applications in Finance and Automotive
- Emerging Applications: Blockchain and AI Integration
- Emerging Applications: Blockchain in Digital Voting
- Blockchain and Other New-age Tech Integration Areas
- Blockchain Innovation Themes
Key Market Trends and Regulatory Landscape
- Blockchain: Global Spending and Key Insights
- Notable Blockchain Consortia
- Market Trends
- Regulatory Landscape
- Regional Insights
- Notable Developments in 2023
Stakeholder Ecosystem and Key Companies
- Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Comparative Benchmarking
- Other Notable Players
- Strategic Imperatives
- Player Positioning Matrix
- Integrated Technology Roadmap
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Supply Chain Management
- Growth Opportunity 2: Metaverse
- Growth Opportunity 3: 5G/6G Deployments
