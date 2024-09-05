Blockchain Technology Market to Grow by USD 11.04 Billion from 2023-2027, Driven by Rising Venture Capital Investments, AI-Powered Insights- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global blockchain technology market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.04 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.72% during the forecast period. Increasing venture capital funding and investing in blockchain technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards high adoption of blockchain solutions for payments. However, security, privacy and blockchain transaction concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Technology Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Blockchain technology has gained significant traction in the payments industry, with numerous firms and organizations implementing blockchain-based payment systems for quick, secure, and affordable transactions. Bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency using blockchain technology, has garnered a large user base due to its fast processing times and low fees. Stablecoins, another blockchain-payment method, offers stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and are linked to the value of traditional currencies. Businesses accept stablecoins as payment, and new networks like Ripple and Stellar facilitate quick and secure cross-border transactions. IBM and Amazon are among the major corporations utilizing blockchain technology for payments. The adoption of blockchain solutions for payments is projected to expand, but challenges such as regulation, scalability, and interoperability must be addressed during the forecast period.

Blockchain technology, a decentralized digital ledger, is revolutionizing various industries. At the financial level, institutions are exploring its use for secure transactions and digital currencies. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is a trending topic among regulators and policymakers at both national and international levels. IoT technology integrates with blockchain for efficient tracking and data security. Standardization and interoperability are key focus areas for government bodies and research activities. Digital identity, payment environments, and public service delivery are major applications. Transaction fees, service providers, and middleware providers are shaping the market. Ethereum, Openchain, and Hyperledger are leading DLT platforms. Large enterprises in manufacturing, transportation, eCommerce, and more are adopting blockchain for payment and transaction. Weak identification laws fuel the demand for secure digital IDs. Security is a top priority in this market. Patents and market-related cryptocurrencies are also significant trends.

Market Challenges

Blockchain technology offers a secure and decentralized platform for various transactions, but concerns around security, privacy, and transaction validation persist. The security of blockchain networks is a key advantage, as transactions are verified by a network of nodes. However, potential vulnerabilities include single parties controlling over half of a network's computer power, leading to transaction manipulation. Privacy is another concern, as every user on a public blockchain can see transactions. Striking a balance between transparency and privacy is crucial, with some networks offering encryption and anonymity features. Regulation is necessary to ensure legitimate and lawful transactions, and accurate logging and timestamping are essential to prevent fraud . These factors may hinder the growth of the global blockchain technology market.

Blockchain Technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing secure and transparent digital transactions. However, challenges persist in areas like digital identity and market-related cryptocurrencies. Weak identification laws at the national level hinder the creation of secure digital IDs. In payment environments, high transaction fees and the need for service providers and middleware providers add complexity. Ethereum, Openchain, and Hyperledger are popular blockchain platforms, but large enterprises face challenges with smart contracts' documentation and integration with existing systems. The payments sector, including digital payment systems, is seeing disruption with the removal of middlemen through blockchain. Healthcare, life sciences, IT and telecommunication, travel and hospitality, and logistics are exploring blockchain for supply chain management and real-time analytics. IBM Blockchain Platform offers multi-party systems and multi-cloud offerings. IOT connectivity and real-time analytics are key for industries like logistics and supply chain management. Technical skillset is a barrier for widespread adoption, and venture capitalists are investing in Blockchain Technology Solutions. Capital inflows continue with Web3, DeFi, and Crypto Asset Markets. Regulatory acceptance is crucial for mainstream adoption. Firozabad, Polygon, and other emerging platforms are entering the market. ICOs remain a controversial funding method. Overall, blockchain's potential is vast, but challenges must be addressed for widespread adoption.

Segment Overview

This blockchain technology market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 BFSI

1.2 Government

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Private

2.2 Public

2.3 Hybrid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 BFSI- Blockchain technology is a digital and decentralized ledger system that records transactions across multiple computers. It ensures security and transparency by using cryptography and eliminating the need for intermediaries. Businesses are increasingly adopting blockchain for its efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced security in areas like supply chain management, financial transactions, and digital identity verification. This technology offers significant benefits, including increased trust, faster processing times, and improved data accuracy. Companies across industries are exploring its potential to streamline operations, reduce fraud, and enhance customer experiences.

Research Analysis

Blockchain Technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing secure and decentralized digital solutions. One significant application is in the creation of secure digital IDs, addressing the weaknesses of existing identification laws at the national level. This technology is also transforming payment environments, offering lower transaction fees and increased security compared to traditional methods. Middleware providers and service providers play crucial roles in facilitating the adoption of Blockchain Technology Solutions. In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Blockchain Technology is the backbone for market-related activities, including Ethereum, Openchain, Hyperledger, and others. Its applications extend to logistics and supply chain management, banking, and even in the DeFi and Crypto Asset Markets. The technical skillset required to implement and manage Blockchain solutions is in high demand, attracting venture capitalists and significant capital inflows. The Web3 vision of a decentralized internet further expands the potential use cases for this groundbreaking technology.

Market Research Overview

Blockchain Technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing secure and transparent digital solutions. The market related to cryptocurrencies is a significant segment, but Blockchain's potential goes beyond that. Weak identification laws at the national level are driving the demand for secure digital IDs in payment environments. Middleware providers like Ethereum, Openchain, and Hyperledger are enabling large enterprises to build and implement Blockchain solutions for payment and transaction systems, smart contracts, and document management. Service providers are offering middleware, exchanges, and payments sector solutions, while IOT connectivity and real-time analytics are enhancing efficiency in logistics and supply chain management. Industries like healthcare, life sciences, IT and telecommunication, travel and hospitality, banking, and manufacturing are adopting Blockchain Technology Solutions. Technical skillset, venture capitalists, and capital inflows are fueling innovation in Web3, DeFi, and Crypto Asset Markets. Regulatory acceptance, standardization, and interoperability are crucial for the growth of this technology at international levels. Government bodies, policymakers, and research activities are paving the way for public service delivery and efficiency gains. Patents, security, and eCommerce are also benefiting from this distributed ledger technology.

SOURCE Technavio