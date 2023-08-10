Blockchain Technology Market to grow by USD 11,047.61 million between 2022 and 2027 | The use of blockchain technology to prevent failure in power grids boosts market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Blockchain Technology Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 11,047.61 million and a rise at a CAGR of 32.72%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Technology Market 2023-2027

Blockchain technology is driving growth in the energy market through its role in enhancing power grid reliability. By modernizing grids and enabling early failure detection, it optimizes performance and reduces downtime. The rise of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) further fuels this growth by ensuring secure record-keeping and transparency. Despite initial costs, blockchain's potential in mitigating grid failures and ensuring data security continues to propel its adoption and expansion in the energy sector. The European region, notably the UK, Germany, and Russia, is set to be a focal point of this growth, contributing 38% to the market's overall advancement.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 30.56 Key Countries North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

The report provides comprehensive insights into the market, and it is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others), type (private, public, and hybrid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping companies' landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Blockchain Technology Market companies include Amazon.com Inc, Accenture Plc, Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger and Oracle Corp.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Blockchain Technology Market.

The blockchain technology in the energy market is driven by its application in bolstering power grid reliability and the rising adoption of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS). The integration of blockchain to proactively detect and address power grid failures holds promise for optimizing performance, albeit with initial implementation costs. The emerging trend of BaaS, with its focus on enhanced security and transparency, is further propelling market expansion. Europe, particularly prominent markets like the UK, Germany, and Russia, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of blockchain's impact on the energy sector, ushering in a more resilient and efficient energy landscape.

Technavio provides a report that includes competitive intelligence, highlighting major players' key developments and growth strategies, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay competitive in the market. To buy the complete report on Blockchain Technology Market, click here.

Below, are other reports you might be interested with:

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Blockchain technology in healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,939.31 million. This report covers market segmentation by type (private, public, and hybrid), end-user (pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare payers, and healthcare providers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Blockchain Technology in Energy Market: The blockchain technology in energy market share is expected to increase by USD 919.5 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 66.37%. This report covers market segmentation by end-user (power and oil and gas) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

About Technavio:

Technavio is a trusted source for industry news and insights that help businesses stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, we continuously scrutinize and evaluate the dynamic landscape of markets across the globe. Our comprehensive coverage, meticulous research methodologies, and pragmatic industry expertise have earned us the trust and reliance of a vast clientele, including over 100 esteemed Fortune 500 organizations.

SOURCE Technavio