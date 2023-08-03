Blockchain Technology Revolutionizes Governments, Creating a $704.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Government - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the rapidly growing sector of the Government industry that utilizes blockchain technology to improve efficiency and security in government operations The report highlights the use of blockchain technology as a distributed ledger system to facilitate secure and transparent transactions. Governments around the world are adopting blockchain to streamline processes, reduce costs, improve security, and enhance data integrity.

Market Projections

The global market for Blockchain Government was estimated at US$7.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$704.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 77.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. The Application Providers segment is expected to record an 83.2% CAGR and reach US$421.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Blockchain Government market across various geographic regions. The market in the U.S. was estimated at US$2.2 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach US$94 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 71.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Market Segmentation

The report categorizes the market into different segments, including Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers, Smart Contracts, Payments, Asset Registry, Voting, Identity Management, and Other Applications. For each category, the report offers independent analysis of annual sales in US$ thousand and percentage CAGR for the forecast period.

Key Players

The "Blockchain Government - Global Strategic Business Report" profiles major players in the industry, including:

Accenture

Auxesis Group

AWS

Bigchaindb

Bitfury

Blockchain Foundry

Blocko

Brainbot Technologies

BTL

Cegeka

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fho2p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets