Blockchain Technology to Disrupt Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platforms

Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) as well as Internet of Things (IoT) are now forming a new and innovative fusion for upending business operations across all industries in ways not seen before. This newest fusion into the AI and IoT world is believed to enable enterprises in creating dynamic, integrated business solutions and more importantly creating the possibility for delivering services faster and more securely. In fact, it's predicted that by 2030, AI infrastructure alone will be responsible for adding over US$15 trillion to the global economy. Blockchain technology operationalizes data, though instead of being dependent on it, blockchain serves as a distributed ledger on which data can be stored and encrypted. The result is a decentralized and secured database that is impervious to change. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Parateum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Xunlei Ltd. (NASDAQ: XNET), NXT-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS : Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that is has launched a blockchain division to support and extend its multiple technology efforts. The blockchain division will focus on the use blockchain solutions to manage multiple lines of business and operate them with "distributed ledger" blockchain technology (DLT) as the underlying technology.

This technology allows digital information to be distributed, but not copied. That means each individual piece of data can only have one owner. It has also been described as a "digital ledger" stored in a distributed network, the information is constantly reconciled into the database, which is stored in multiple locations and updated instantly. That means the records are public and verifiable. Since there is no central location, it is harder to hack as the info exists simultaneously in millions of locations.

The blockchain will also seek to create partnerships with groups seeking to use Gopher technology for tokenizing tangible, valuable assets to be coupled with blockchain technology to store data and provide transaction history. The focus will be to provide traceability of data, tangible and proven value of an assets and scalable technologies supported by distributed processing capabilities.

"We believe a business model combining blockchain with Gopher's already developed network technologies provides promise to the IoT (Internet of Things) industry and that our expertise in AI and IoT will provide us with the ability to enter this industry with a focus on the tokenization of tangible assets as well as other groundbreaking capabilities that can be achieved through the utilization of blockchain technology" stated Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html

Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:

Parateum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) recently announced that an established provider of pre-paid communications plans has selected Pareteum's Managed Service Platform with a $6 million agreement over 3 years. This global mobile service provider will use Pareteum's Managed Service Platform (MSP) as a single source for metering, rating, provisioning and delivery, billing and collection services, as they expand their reach into the US and the Caribbean. The provider, and their customers, will benefit from Pareteum's Insights Engine, which will collect and interpret predictive analytics to create a variety of tailored service packages, designed specifically to suit the needs of their customers.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) recently announced a Joint Venture ("JV") with The Centre for Digital Revolution (C4DR). The JV will establish and develop the premier global standards of issuance, sales and distribution of digital assets, with operations out of the U.K. and mainland Europe. The JV will focus on developing and executing the highest level of compliance and institution-grade best practices in: 1. Compliant digital asset issuance and private sales; 2. Initial Exchange Offering ("IEO") of digital assets; 3. Digital asset clearance networks; 4. Multi-platform exchange syndication and trading. The JV will operate within, and be one component of, the previously announced NextGen X Sales, IEO and Trading Network. In addition, the Company again notes that SSC will be changing the name of NextGen X to GenXPlus, moving forward.

Xunlei Ltd. (NASDAQ: XNET) recently announced that the Company's cloud computing business model for sharing economy was cited by the 2018 White Paper on China's Blockchain Industry as an endeavor to lower bandwidth cost through innovation, improve internet speed, save energy and reduce carbon dioxide emission. The 2018 White Paper on China's Blockchain Industry (the "White Paper") is an authoritative report issued by the Information Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China (the "MIIT Information Center"). In formulating such White Paper, the MIIT Information Center conducted extensive research on macro policies, multiple industries and select companies with blockchain applications. Xunlei's shared computing model is cited as one of the mainstream blockchain infrastructure by the White Paper, which also notes that Xunlei's blockchain-based hardware, OneThing Cloud, has been serving as a bridge in transforming idle computing resources shared by individual users into high-quality resources that enterprises can utilize. According to the White Paper, Xunlei's shared computing model helps enterprises reduce operating costs, enhance user experience, and more importantly, save energy and reduce carbon dioxide emission.

NXT-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) recently announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent Number 9,979,724, entitled "Distributed Method and System to Improve Collaboration Services Across Multiple Devices." The patent introduces the concept of collaborative services across multiple devices that may be used to utilize a common data or algorithms to recognize and authenticate a user for purposes of performing a variety of actions across many devices. It enables devices without specific authentication hardware or software components the ability to leverage the capabilities of nearby devices or contribute by sending data to an authentication service. "This technology improves the security and operation of the IoT by enabling multiple devices to work together to improve accuracy and convenience," David Tunnell, CTO of NXT-ID. "Now, instead of simply authenticating with a single device, multiple devices may work together to identify and authenticate users. This introduces numerous possibilities for collaborative services in the future as the IoT grows. Beyond authentication, these collaborative services can include jointly performing tasks or jointly providing services to the user."

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Gopher Protocol Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates.com