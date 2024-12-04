Blockchain Unicorns Now Represent 17% of Global Unicorn Club

Blockchain Enterprise Unicorns and $1bn + Tokenized Projects See All Time Highs Momentum, Velocity Set to Increase in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors, a leading blockchain venture fund-of-funds and co-investment program with a combined portfolio of more than 1,250 blockchain enterprises and projects, including more than 110 blockchain unicorns, today unveiled its bi-annual Meet the Blockchain Unicorns representing the industry's most comprehensive list of blockchain unicorns – including private blockchain enterprises and tokenized crypto projects.

"The world's largest innovation economy just went pro-crypto, and the expectation is that the new US administration will foster a flourishing landscape for digital assets. The explosive tokenized value creation we're seeing now reflects global markets pricing in that expectation," said Topher Nelson, Head of Digital Asset Research at Blockchain Coinvestors. "This substantial value accretion in the second half of 2024 is only the beginning."

According to the Report:

Blockchain enterprises and tokenized crypto project unicorns now comprise more than 17% of the world's 1,407 unicorn companies with a total of 237.

project unicorns and a total of 29 publicly traded blockchain companies. North America houses the largest number of blockchain enterprise unicorns at 62, followed by Asia , and Europe , with 17 and 16 apiece. Central America follows with six and Africa and the Middle East each have three.

"Blockchain adoption and utility is now at an inflection point," said Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner at Blockchain Coinvestors. "With nearly one in five unicorns globally leveraging blockchain technology, we are witnessing the digitalization of value at a scale never seen before. What was once considered niche is now driving global markets, and the proliferation of unicorns signals that blockchain's transformative era is well underway."

Blockchain Coinvestors uses proprietary data sources including its portfolio database tracking its blockchain venture fund-of-funds to track emerging unicorns. Reputable secondary market trading and private rounds are also considered in creating the world's most comprehensive, up-to-date list of blockchain unicorns. For crypto project valuations, Blockchain Coinvestors utilizes the latest data from CoinStats.

Blockchain Coinvestors will present the full results of its mid-year findings during the upcoming "Meet the Blockchain Unicorns" webinars on December 10th, 2024 at 7:00am and 12:00pm PT.

The full Blockchain Coinvestors Meet the Blockchain Unicorns report is available at www.blockchaincoinvestors.com/unicorns

