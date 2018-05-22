Blockchain Without Borders Summit 2018 brought together the industry's leaders in New York

More than 650 blockchain experts, investors and enthusiasts from around the world were present at the summit. The atmosphere at the venue was buzzing with excitement, kicking off a good start for Blockchain Week NYC and Consensus 2018. The summit received strong support from the event's partners, led by Chinese strategy firm Who, as well as ICONIZ, Node Capital, OneGame, AlphaCoin, Dadao, CertiK, U.S. Blockchain, Detrust, Nebulas, Jinse Finance, Cointime, Krypital Group, DragonEX and Diro.

The summit brought together more than 100 blockchain leaders from around the world, including early bitcoin investor Jeffrey Wernick, INBlockchain partner John Gordon, Global REIT founder Ali Tumbi, Elastos co-founder & research associate Feng Han, BitAngel founder Chandler Guo, Node Capital venture partner Xiangyu Shi, Distributed Business Applications CEO and founder Ken Huang, IOST co-founder Jimmy Zhong, Jinse Finance partner Angela Tong, ICONIZ founding partner Chen Zhao, Pantera Capital investment associate Lauren Stephanian, Nebulas founder Hitters Xu, Celsius Network founder & CEO Alex Mashinsky, Youbi Capital co-founder & CEO Chen Li, Liaoyuan and Spark Blockchain Incubator co-founder Chen Li, CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu, Krypital Group co-founder Maggie Wu, LITEX co-founder Leo Wang, QuarkChain CMO Anthurine Xiang, BitMart founder & CEO Sheldon Xia, DeepChain partner Peng Wang and U.S. Blockchain co-founder Icy Niu.

Early bitcoin investor Jeffrey Wernick emphasized the importance of giving blockchain a specific definition. Node Capital venture partner Xiangyu Shi said in his keynote speech that blockchain architects are "architects" rather than "missionaries", emphasizing that blockchain is not a bubble, but rather a technology and innovation that will have a profound effect on the future. INBlockchain partner John Gordon gave his own prognosis on the future of blockchain. Global REIT founder Ali Tumbi shared what he saw as potential applications for blockchain in the Middle East. InterValue Project strategic consultant Zhiqi Han shared the underlying logic and technology of the blockchain 4.0 project. LITEX co-founder and CEO Leo Wang participated in the discussions on the technology development trends of blockchain projects. The first Startup Blockshow came to a successful close on the same day, with three startups demonstrating the most potential having been selected. The summit received support from Global REIT, LITEX, botchain, InterValue, Infinitus, SIM, Youbi Capital, DAC, QuarkChain, Bitmart, EOE and DragonEX, among others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-without-borders-summit-2018-brought-together-the-industrys-leaders-in-new-york-300653076.html

SOURCE Liaoyuan