Blockchain.com Launches Crypto Trading in Michigan

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced custodial and brokerage product availability for over ten million Michigan residents, delivering on the company's goal of bringing crypto access to all Americans. Upon launch, Michigan user sign-ups doubled, demonstrating high demand for crypto trading within the Great Lakes State.

This news follows recent Midwest product launches across Oklahoma, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota in recent weeks. Within the last year, Blockchain.com has expanded to Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Oregon. The crypto platform is now available in more than 30 states and is actively working through individual license approvals to bring product availability to all U.S. residents.

In addition to the financial access and earning potential that crypto trading will usher in for Michigan residents, the remote-first company is also offering roles across compliance, customer success, data science, engineering, finance, people operations, and marketing. More information can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"Crypto has been making a splash in the Great Lakes State, even producing a bitcoin millionaire," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com Head of Communications. "While we're thrilled to build on that excitement, the real aim of bringing our products to Michigan is to make them accessible to all Americans. As more residents seek out the benefits of crypto, we look forward to serving as a trusted resource helping to build the future of finance."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $1.5B in 2021 YTD revenue, Blockchain.com is at an inflection point in its growth. The company is home to a growing Institutional Markets business. With more than 37 million verified accounts across more than 200 countries, Blockchain.com allows users to monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using their non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , and check out The Blockchain.com Podcast and blog for the latest company news.

