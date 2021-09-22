Blockchain.com Rolls Out Crypto Trading in Oklahoma

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced custodial and brokerage product eligibility for four million Oklahoma residents, in addition to remote job opportunities for the state.

The launch comes as the company continues to expand crypto access to all U.S. states via state-by-state license approvals. Just last month, the company made buying and selling cryptocurrencies available to more than 22 million Floridians. In the past year alone, Blockchain.com has launched in Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, New Hampshire, and New Mexico, bringing its total presence to approximately 30 states with plans to reach all fifty.

In addition to expanding Oklahomans' earning potential and financial freedom with crypto, Blockchain.com will also hire for dozens of remote roles in compliance, customer success, data science, engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and more. As a remote-first company, all open positions can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"Building a financial system that works for everyone, everywhere, is a top priority for us," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com's Head of Communications. "To accomplish that, we're pleased to roll out crypto trading on our platform in new locations to give more people access to buying and selling cryptocurrencies, as well as working in the burgeoning industry. Customers around the world come to us for safe, reliable, and secure crypto infrastructure, and we're pleased to welcome Oklahomans to our platform. It's not too late to be early to crypto."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $500M in venture funding from the best macro investors in the world, Blockchain.com is at a momentous inflection point in its growth. The company is home to a growing Institutional Markets business and more than 32 million verified users across more than 200 countries who monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using Blockchain.com's non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , check out The Blockchain.com Podcast , and read our latest Monthly Market Update and blog for the latest company news.

