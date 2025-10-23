Blockchain.com Secures MiCA License, Expands Regulated Crypto Access Across Europe

The license solidifies Blockchain.com's presence in the EU as MiCA paves the way for broader regulatory clarity across digital assets.

The company appoints financial services veteran Fiorentina D'Amore to lead the execution of the EU strategy.

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blockchain.com announced the company received its MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) license, a major step that allows us to provide crypto services across all 30 European Economic Area (EEA) countries under one unified regulatory framework. Granted by the Maltese Financial Services Authority (MFSA), this license represents a key step in connecting the world to the future of finance through safe, compliant access to crypto.

The MiCA framework is the European Union's first comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets. It introduces uniform standards around custody, asset issuance, and consumer protection, creating a harmonized environment for responsible innovation.

"Malta's regulatory clarity and strategic position make it the ideal hub to scale Blockchain.com's European operations," said Peter Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockchain.com. "With MiCA live, we're building secure, transparent solutions tailored to Europe's needs, setting new standards for global adoption. We remain focused on empowering millions of users with the same trust and integrity that have defined our brand for over a decade."

Under the MiCA license, Blockchain.com is scaling cross-border services to deliver products across the EU within a robust, client-first regulatory framework, replacing a previously fragmented regulatory landscape. This regulatory milestone enables Blockchain.com to scale its European operations to now include previous offerings across 30 EEA states and launching new, MiCA compliant products for this region, including:

Offering secure digital asset custody and wallet services across EEA states.

Supporting enterprise-grade treasury and compliance tools for institutions.

Accelerating go-to-market strategies in key jurisdictions.

Launching localized products tailored to European customers, backed by full compliance with MiCA's consumer protection standards.

MiCA is expected to play a significant role in the next phase of global crypto adoption. It offers clarity for market participants and fosters a stable environment for long-term growth.

To drive this next chapter, Blockchain.com has appointed Fiorentina D'Amore to lead the execution of the EU strategy. A veteran of financial services and fintech with over 25 years of experience, D'Amore brings deep expertise in regulatory compliance, operational strategy, and crypto innovation. She serves as Chairperson of the Financial Institutions Malta Association (FIMA). According to the company, D'Amore will spearhead efforts to scale the company's services across key European markets while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Since 2011, Blockchain.com has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions and served more than 90 million wallets globally. From its origins in early Bitcoin infrastructure to becoming one of the world's most trusted crypto platforms, Blockchain.com's focus has remained grounded in security, transparency, and compliance.

