Blockchain.com Taps Polymarket To Embed Prediction Markets In App

Blockchain.com eligible users will soon be able to use assets they already hold and manage positions, all in one place

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, one of the world's longest operating crypto companies and a leading crypto brokerage, today announced a partnership with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market. The partnership will bring access to prediction markets to Blockchain.com users in eligible markets around the world. Blockchain.com users can explore and trade on real-world outcomes without leaving the Blockchain.com app, creating a more seamless experience for participating in prediction markets where their digital assets already live.

The announcement lands at a historic turning point for decentralized prediction ecosystems. Timed precisely with the final, high-stakes football matches, the partnership captures a moment where global event prediction volumes have reached an absolute all-time high, highlighting massive demand for crypto-native forecasting rails.

As billions of eyes turn toward the tournament's conclusion, prediction ecosystems have evolved from a niche crypto vertical into the world's primary real-time consensus engine. Polymarket has experienced unprecedented, record-shattering activity during the event, generating more than $4.2 billion in volume across the global football matches alone, with total football volume on Polymarket's global platform exceeding $5 billion over the past 365 days.

"Partnering with Polymarket allows us to instantly expand our feature set into the fastest-growing sector of crypto at the exact moment global interest is hitting its peak," said Peter Smith, CEO, Founder, and Executive Chairman of Blockchain.com. "We are seeing all-time high engagement on real-world outcomes right now during the final matches of one of the largest sporting events in the world happening right now. By embedding these capabilities directly into our app ecosystem, we're giving our eligible users a friction-free way to participate instantly without ever needing to jump between external platforms."

The integration reflects growing interest in blockchain-based applications that extend beyond traditional crypto transactions and offer new ways for users to engage with information and markets online.

"Polymarket exists to help people better understand what is happening in the world and what comes next," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "Through this partnership, eligible Blockchain.com users can access the world's largest information market inside the platform where they already manage digital assets, giving them one of the clearest real-time signals on what the world collectively believes will happen."

By utilizing the digital assets already held in their Blockchain.com accounts, users can instantly open and manage positions, bypassing the traditional friction of multi-platform onboarding, external wallet connections, and redundant deposit fees.

Blockchain.com serves more than 43 million verified users worldwide and operates in more than 70 jurisdictions. Since 2011, the company has processed more than $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions and remains focused on building products that connect people to the future of finance.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 95 million wallets and over 43 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.

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SOURCE Blockchain.com