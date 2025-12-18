BlockchainUnmasked joins U.S. Government-led partnership to fight illicit activity in crypto

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockchainUnmasked , a blockchain intelligence and investigation firm, today announced its membership of the Illicit Virtual Asset Notification (IVAN) Public-Private Partnership.

IVAN brings together governments, Law Enforcement agencies, and industry partners from around the world to identify and work against emerging threats. It's the first-of-its-kind channel for members to share information related to illicit use of virtual assets, disrupting digital crime. The program is designed to enhance global financial security by tackling illicit activity head on.

"By collaborating with Law Enforcement and public-sector stakeholders, we are actively working toward a safer, more secure crypto space," said David Richards, CEO of BlockchainUnmasked. "We're proud to join IVAN and bring real-world investigative tools and forensic intelligence into a platform designed to build trust, enable victim recovery, and disrupt illicit finance."

BlockchainUnmasked is committed to fighting crime in crypto and is driven to make the crypto space safer and more transparent. To date, BlockchainUnmasked has assisted more than 16,000 victims of crypto crime and supported over 20 federal investigations of over $1.4 billion in crypto assets. This IVAN PPP membership is the latest step towards that vision. Other members include industry leaders like Circle and Binance .

About BlockchainUnmasked

BlockchainUnmasked is the trusted partner for Law Enforcement, legal teams, insurers, and victims navigating cryptocurrency-related crime. It simplifies investigations, automates evidence gathering, and delivers court-ready reports. Whether tracing wallets, monitoring threats, or preparing case documentation, BlockchainUnmasked transforms the chaos of crypto crime into clarity, empowering users with speed and confidence.

