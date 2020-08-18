Blockchange and Gemini Partner in Industry First to Bring Digital Assets to Registered Investment Advisors.

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc , the digital asset investing platform for professional wealth managers, and Gemini Trust Co. LLC , a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced a partnership to provide registered investment advisors (RIAs) a secure one-stop-shop for buying, selling and storing digital assets.

The integrated solution is the first of its kind, combining Blockchange's recently announced BITRIA™ Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform (DTAMP) with Gemini's exchange and custody solution , delivering an institutional-grade option for RIAs who want to expose their clients to digital assets for improved returns and risk mitigation. This is especially relevant for younger investors, who have demonstrated a strong and growing interest in digital assets.

Quantum Capital Management , a wealth management firm with over $125M assets under management, has signed on the solution to manage digital assets for its clients, and also to offer digital asset management services to other RIAs using a separately managed account (SMA) approach. This will enable firms with little to no knowledge of the digital asset ecosystem to participate with confidence, ultimately accelerating adoption of the asset class.

"The risk-adjusted returns and growth potential of digital assets are too significant to ignore, and we consider a small allocation important to fulfill our fiduciary responsibility to clients," commented Howard Aschwald, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Quantum. "After reviewing several options including investment trusts, index funds, and hedge funds, we chose the Blockchange-Gemini solution because it allows us to implement, at scale, our Digital Asset Management Strategy improving liquidity and control over risk management."

The Blockchange-Gemini solution will allow Quantum and other RIAs to actively and securely manage digital assets across their entire client bases or within individual client portfolios. It offers a variety of benefits that differentiate it from digital hedge funds and index funds — including deeper customization and flexibility, superior tax benefits, and ownership of the underlying assets — which is critical in the digital asset ecosystem.

"We appreciate the opportunity to work with Quantum because they understand the potential of digital assets, and together we can create value that other, more conservative firms will miss out on," said Dan Eyre, CEO of Blockchange. "Gemini is the perfect partner for Blockchange to offer digital asset management capabilities to RIAs. As the only qualified custodian of exchange assets, client money always remains with a qualified custodian and this is an absolute requirement for RIAs to deploy the solution."

Wealth managers are increasingly recognizing the opportunity for strong returns from digital assets according to Bitwise , and are seeking the most secure, compliant tools to get involved. Gemini's SOC 1 & SOC 2 compliance is the highest security compliance available and a fundamental requirement of the RIA ecosystem.

"The undeniable institutional adoption of digital assets we're seeing is not just because of gains in the market, but also because companies like Gemini and Blockchange have adopted the same security frameworks as banks. Building solutions with the needs of wealth advisors and other institutional professionals in mind paves the way for more investors to get involved in the powerful network of digital assets," said Noah Perlman, Chief Operating Officer, Gemini.

About Blockchange Inc.

Blockchange is the digital asset investing platform for professional wealth managers, bringing the modern portfolio theory-based tools of traditional finance to the world of digital assets. The platform is tailored to small and medium-sized wealth advisory firms to enable financial advisors to manage their client's portfolios within a single interface. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://blockchange.ai or contact [email protected] .

About Gemini Trust Company

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store more than 20 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto. To learn more, visit https://gemini.com

About Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management is a boutique investment firm focused on actively managed investment strategies. Headquartered in San Francisco California, the firm's clients include both traditional institutional investors and private client high net worth individuals. Quantum Capital Management is an independent SEC registered investment advisor. To learn more, visit http://quantumcap.com/

