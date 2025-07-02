Blockdaemon Appoints Alex Zinder as Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockdaemon, the leading U.S. headquartered institutional-grade crypto infrastructure company, announced today the appointment of Alex Zinder as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Zinder will lead overall product development, sharpen product vision, strengthen execution rhythm, and elevate Blockdaemon's platform offerings which include staking, DeFi, MPC wallets and vaults, nodes, and APIs.

With over two decades of experience at the intersection of finance and emerging technology, Zinder has a proven track record of scaling global teams and delivering innovative products that shape industries. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Layer-2 blockchain network Reya Labs. Prior to Reya, Zinder led product strategy and enterprise security initiatives for digital assets at Ledger, deepening his understanding of the infrastructure and software securing the crypto economy. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at Nasdaq in a range of technology leadership roles spanning trading platforms, market data systems, and emerging technologies, gaining a unique perspective on global financial markets and institutional–scale engineering.

His appointment follows a period of rapid expansion for Blockdaemon, marked by the launch of Earn Stack earlier this month and the acquisition of DeFi API firm expand.network in March 2025. With $110 billion of digital assets secured for over 400 institutional customers, Blockdaemon is strengthening its product leadership to meet accelerating institutional demand.

"We're entering a phase where the infrastructure decisions made today will define the next decade of web3. Alex has a track record of building with that kind of horizon in mind," said Konstantin Richter, CEO and Founder of Blockdaemon. "His arrival signals our intent to set the pace, not follow it, when it comes to what institutional blockchain platforms can deliver."

"I've spent most of my career building software solutions at the frontier of innovation. One of the most important lessons I've learned is that achieving impact at an institutional scale is impossible without the right tools. With vision, conviction, and world-class execution, Konstantin and the team at Blockdaemon have helped propel distributed finance to an inflection point where technical maturity meets regulatory clarity. I'm both humbled and exhilarated to join this team as we execute on the next critical chapters of that original vision and position Blockdaemon for long-term, sustainable growth," said Alex Zinder, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Blockdaemon.

Blockdaemon is the institutional gateway to Web3, securing over $110 billion in digital assets for 400+ institutions—including exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, and financial enterprises. The company offers institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure spanning nodes, APIs, staking, MPC wallets and vaults. Since 2017, Blockdaemon's globally distributed infrastructure ensures unrivaled compliance and scalability. For more information visit: www.blockdaemon.com

