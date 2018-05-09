BlockEx Announces Public Presale for Howdoo ICO on BlockExMarkets.com

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg )



Howdoo is a messaging and social media platform that is designed to give users better control over their digital footprint and advertising they receive. Howdoo's token, the µDoo (pronounced You-Do), will be the mechanism for value exchange across the Howdoo network.

David Brierley, Founder and Chief Initiator at Howdoo said: "We are building one of the most innovative blockchain-based platforms in the world, and one that's dedicated to supporting a truly decentralized, scalable, and high-availability mass social ecosystem. It's about a radical new offering for users, content creators, and advertisers, as well as for a host of external partners who help extend the utility of our token. We encourage those that are interested to read our whitepaper and proposition on BlockExMarkets.com."

BlockEx's BlockExMarkets.com is the digital asset exchange that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional capital markets. Traders can participate in ICO pre-sales and general sales, and insulate themselves from the value fluctuations in cryptocurrency by subscribing to ICOs in traditional fiat currencies.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We are delighted to offer Howdoo's µDoo token as part of our pipeline of new ICOs. Howdoo's digital asset token is now available to traders who have previously only participated in traditional markets, as well as those more familiar with crypto trading."



The Howdoo Utility Token presale starts on 9th May 2018, and the general sale is from 14th June. A specific presale for DAXT holders starts on 29th May. For more details, read the ICO white paper and listing page at http://www.BlockexMarkets.com.

Legal notice: In choosing which ICOs to support, BlockEx undertakes extensive due diligence in order to satisfy itself of the quality and legitimacy of those ICOs. Whilst BlockEx makes efforts to ensure this, BlockEx gives no guarantees that the ICOs that it supports will be successful or result in a positive result for participants. Participants should undertake their own due diligence in order to satisfy themselves of the quality and legitimacy of each ICO that they choose to participate in. BlockEx does not currently offer its services in jurisdictions in which the sale of tokens is prohibited, in the United States, or to U.S. persons. Please visit http://www.BlockExMarkets.com for further details.



BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, a London-based fintech success, delivers and operates BlockExMarkets.com, its own institutional grade trading exchange and brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at BlockEx.com.

