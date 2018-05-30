BlockEx to List ICO for Evident Proof on BlockExMarkets.com

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608924/BlockEx_Logo.jpg )



Evident Proof is a blockchain and token-based service designed to meet the ever-increasing need for efficient, secure and immutable data verification, provenance and proof services.

Adrian Clarke, CEO of Evident Proof said: "The amount of data in the world is growing exponentially, while organisations and individuals are increasingly required to justify and verify their data activities. By enabling its users to generate indelible proof certificates for any data they store on the platform, Evident Proof will help its clients to meet its compliance obligations, prove provenance, combat counterfeiting or meet any other data verification requirements they may have. We're excited that BlockEx is listing our ICO and we encourage those that are interested to read our whitepaper and proposition on BlockExMarkets.com".

BlockEx's BlockExMarkets.com is the digital asset exchange that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional capital markets. Traders can participate in pre-sales and general sales, and insulate themselves from the fluctuations in cryptocurrency by subscribing to ICOs in traditional fiat currencies. Additionally for BlockEx's DAXT token holders, a discounted presale Pot Allocation System allows everyone to participate in a listing, even if it is oversubscribed.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We are delighted that Evident Proof has been added as the latest in our pipeline of ICOs. We are excited to list their digital asset token on BlockExMarkets.com and that Evident Proof is offering a special pre-sale discount to holders of our DAXT token."



The Evident Proof token sale starts with a DAXT presale on 25 June 2018, followed by a public pre-sale on 2 July, and general sale from 17 July. For more details, read the whitepaper and ICO listing page at http://www.BlockExMarkets.com.

Legal notice: In choosing which ICOs to support, BlockEx undertakes extensive due diligence in order to satisfy itself of the quality and legitimacy of those ICOs. Whilst BlockEx makes efforts to ensure this, BlockEx gives no guarantees that the ICOs that it supports will be successful or result in a positive result for participants. Participants should undertake their own due diligence in order to satisfy themselves of the quality and legitimacy of each ICO that they choose to participate in. BlockEx does not currently offer its services in jurisdictions in which the sale of tokens is prohibited, in the United States, or to U.S. persons. Please visit http://www.BlockExMarkets.com for further details.

About BlockEx

BlockEx is digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their businesses. The company delivers and operates BlockExMarkets.com, its own institutional grade trading exchange, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. The London based fintech success completed its own successful ICO in 2018, issuing the DAXT utility token. Find out more at BlockEx.com.

About Evident Proof

Evident Proof is a blockchain, Ethereum and token-based service that turns data into immutable proof of evidence chains, enabling organisations and individuals to use immutable certificates as proof of events for compliance, risk analysis, event verification, dispute resolution and legal cases. To learn more, visit http://www.evident-proof.io

