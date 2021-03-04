BlockFi Names Greg Collett Head of Investment Products

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced that Greg Collett has been named Head of Investment Products. Collett will be responsible for growing and expanding BlockFi's suite of investment products.

Collett has deep experience in developing new products to meet the unique needs of investors. Prior to joining BlockFi, he served as Director of Investment Products at the World Gold Council, the Sponsor of the SPDR Gold Trust, where he launched new products and grew the organization's asset management subsidiary. Collett also served in multiple leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, including Vice President, Counsel and Director. At Deutsche Bank, he launched and managed the bank's commodity and currency exchange-traded fund business, which included launching the first commodity futures-based ETF on a U.S. exchange, and served as the Chief Operating Officer of the business.

In addition to his experience launching and managing investment product businesses, Collett has a deep understanding of legal and compliance issues in asset management; beyond his role as Counsel at Deutsche Bank, he worked as an associate with Sidley Austin and as an Attorney-Advisor for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

"As we expand our product offerings and services for institutional investors, Greg will play an integral role in liaising with clients and potential external partners," said Zac Prince, CEO and founder of BlockFi. "Greg's deep understanding of how to create and manage new investment products and business lines is critical in the digital asset market, where institutional investors are implementing cryptocurrency strategies and require specialized products and partnerships to meet their unique investing mandates and needs."

"Digital assets will play a key role in the future of finance, and institutional investors are seeking trusted partners to help them navigate a rapidly evolving industry," added Collett. "BlockFi is at the forefront of bridging traditional wealth and asset management with cryptocurrencies, and I'm excited to join the firm and help expand its partnership with those investors."

BlockFi continues to expand and is well-positioned to offer solutions for digital asset investors, including cryptocurrency financing, fund products, OTC spot and futures trading, and derivatives transactions. To learn more, please visit https://blockfi.com/institutions

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $12 billion in assets and has generated tens of millions in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

