BlockFi Teams With Matt James in Exclusive Partnership Focused on Cryptocurrency Education

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to tying the knot between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced a partnership with the most recent contestant on the hit ABC series "The Bachelor," Matt James. BlockFi and Mr. James will collaborate on a number of initiatives to educate the public about cryptocurrency adoption, inform key audiences on the benefits of crypto integration into traditional financial services, and democratize access to crypto investing.

BlockFi

As part of the partnership, Mr. James will participate in a series of educational videos, BlockFi collaboration events, and other social media activities. As the crypto industry continues to increase in scale, Mr. James will use his public platform to not only promote the sector but also emphasize the importance of crypto in the financial services ecosystem and illustrate the role of financial inclusion that cryptocurrency offers to underserved communities. The partnership with Mr. James will consist of a signing bonus that will be paid in Bitcoin and will be transferred into his BlockFi account.

"We're thrilled to partner with Matt James in this important endeavor to redefine the way people interact with financial services, and we're honored that Matt James has committed to BlockFi and its mission to expand participation in crypto assets," said Zac Prince, CEO of BlockFi. "This is an exciting time of growth for our company, and the broader digital asset sector, and we believe this partnership will be incredibly valuable to both BlockFi and investors interested in cryptocurrencies. Matt's dedication to highlighting inclusionary aspects of crypto will further highlight the benefits of the crypto industry to investors of all backgrounds."

"I'm excited to partner with BlockFi as digital assets are quickly sealing their place in the future of consumer and institutional finance," said Mr. James. "In particular, I'm looking forward to collaborating with an experienced leadership team that is delivering innovative solutions to uncover growth opportunities within the industry. I'm also a firm believer that crypto presents an opportunity for people who have been marginalized and discriminated against by banking institutions, and BlockFi's offerings and services help diminish these inequities."

About Matt James

Matt James is an American television personality, entrepreneur, and activist, most recently known for his historical role as the first Black male lead on ABC's hit show, The Bachelor.

Born and raised by a single mother in Raleigh, NC, Matt quickly took an interest in sports, specifically football, where he formed friendships that would open his eyes to a world he felt he would never have been exposed to otherwise. After a football career spanning through Wake Forest, the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, Matt realized the capacity at which football and being a part of a team opened doors for him, leading to the idea of what would soon become his future nonprofit, ABC Food Tours.

Matt co-founded ABC Food Tours, which creates experiences for students facing challenges in food insecurity and adversity at home. Connecting with over 1,500 students and 30 tours thus far, the goal is to provide opportunities for underprivileged kids on a larger scale, through introducing them to positive role models in professional careers, leadership roles, healthy lifestyles and more, just as football had done for him.

With this mission in mind, he felt called to take on the role as the first Black male lead on The Bachelor, which was announced just four days after the death of George Floyd and in a time of heightened focus on civil rights and racial injustices in both the United States and globally. As James has said, he took the opportunity as a chance to be a role model and positive example of a Black man, for many of whom it may have been "the first time having someone like myself in their home.'" Since the March 2021 season finale, James continues to use his platform of over 1 million followers to encourage important conversations and work as a conduit for social change and awareness.

James is a minority owner in Ithaca Hummus and Lettuce Grow, a hydroponic farming company aimed to reduce the impact that growing food has on the planet and support children's programming in urban populations. James is an avid supporter of the Lebron James Family Foundation, Hack the Hood, and the Getting Out and Staying Out (GOSO) Foundation.

James spends his off time skateboarding, running and fueling his affinity for trying new foods and of course, TikTok.

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $15 billion in assets and has generated over $200M in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

