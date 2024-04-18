BlockFills Integrates with Institutional-Grade Connectivity Solution, Centroid Bridge: Providing Brokers a Centralized Environment for Price Management & Execution, Paired with BlockFills' 24/7 Digital Asset Liquidity Access

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFills, a market leader in digital asset trading technology with 24/7 digital asset liquidity provision being among the firm's boutique of consultative fintech services, announced their full integration with Centroid Bridge of Centroid Solutions .

Centroid Bridge is an institutional-grade connectivity, execution, and reporting system provides brokers, institutional, and multi-asset financial clients the ability to manage pricing, liquidity, comprehensive reporting, and execution from a centralized environment, with smart order routing for multi-asset platforms. The system provides a streamlined medium encompassing admittance to BlockFills' 24/7, deep digital asset liquidity offering. The connectivity integration addresses brokerage needs by connecting these provisions directly to the client's trading platform.

"BlockFills' clients who prefer to connect through a bridge platform now have the cost-effective option of a panoramic ecosystem that supports their business evolution swiftly and without restrictions or added processing fees. The integration dispenses universal connectivity and execution, 24/7 access to BlockFills' liquidity, eliminating the need for a sundry of verticals required to conduct operations," says BlockFills' CEO, Nick Hammer.

Centroid CEO, Cristian Vlasceanu adds "Centroid Solutions takes a leap forward into the crypto market with the integration of BlockFills as a new cryptocurrency liquidity provider. This collaboration enables clients of Centroid Solutions to gain access to a wide range of digital assets with deep liquidity and unlock new opportunities in the digital asset space."

BlockFills' Liquidity Provision Benefits for Diverse Clientele:

OTC Desks: Modernized, robust streaming digital asset liquidity to clients, reducing reliance on messaging apps (See also our white label solution, Vision Crypto Cloud ).

Modernized, robust streaming digital asset liquidity to clients, reducing reliance on messaging apps (See also our white label solution, ). Exchanges: Additional liquidity provision via consumption of BlockFills' aggregated or unaggregated pricing is infixed into their client-facing trading experience.

Additional liquidity provision via consumption of BlockFills' aggregated or unaggregated pricing is infixed into their client-facing trading experience. Payments Firms: Addresses merchant layer offerings that require streaming stablecoin liquidity to support clients' ability to accept payment in crypto and receive fiat settlements.

Addresses merchant layer offerings that require streaming liquidity to support clients' ability to accept payment in and receive fiat settlements. Proprietary Trading Firms: Addresses need for competitive streaming liquidity that remains robust under difficult market conditions to those with their own front-end or API-based strategy.

Addresses need for competitive streaming liquidity that remains robust under difficult market conditions to those with their own front-end or API-based strategy. Brokerages: Connects all provisions directly to client's trading platform swiftly and without added fees.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and credit markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email [email protected], or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com .

For more information on the BlockFills X Centroid Integration, please visit Centroid - BlockFills.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a fintech innovator specializing in risk management, quantitative analytics, connectivity, complex execution strategies and PnL optimization for multi-asset financial brokers. Centroid offers a complete suite of technology solutions and infrastructure that is specifically designed to help brokers optimize their business performance, expand their product offering and facilitate business growth.

To reach Centroid Solutions regarding business opportunities, please email [email protected], or for more information, please visit https://centroidsol.com/

RISK DISCLOSURE AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of all of the money invested. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE Blockfills