BlockFilm, the producer-driven and Canadian-based financing platform, enables producers and investors to flash forward projects to completion.

Founders anticipate bright future for a sector in deep transformation.

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Launching today, BlockFilm Inc., a new producer-driven, Canadian-based platform incorporated in 2019, is changing the game by enabling content producers and accredited investors to collaborate directly on passion projects and bring great stories to life through a secure and vetted platform that makes film financing simpler, more secure and less costly overall.

Co-CEOs Pauline Couture and Suzette Couture, veterans in the television and movie industries in North America, see BlockFilm as the answer to the profound and longstanding industry need for simpler, faster and more secure financing of projects, so that they get to market earlier and provide investors more liquidity throughout the development stages.

"BlockFilm is designed to support an immense need among producers to access new sources of financing," says Suzette Couture, Co-CEO and Chair of BlockFilm's board. "Content producers in Canada and around the world will greatly benefit from our groundbreaking new platform, powered by our partnership with TokenFunder, as they connect to a global community of investors and champions that can now discover and invest in their work."

What do award-winning star producers Damon D'Oliveira, Mary Young Leckie, Ina Fichman, J. Todd Harris and Roland Joffé have in common? They are part of a growing number of industry leaders who agree that BlockFilm is a gamechanger for producers. Mary Young Leckie knows how hard creators have to work to finance their projects, and how many stakeholders are involved in the various steps to financing. For Mary, BlockFilm is a "far simpler, more democratic and less painful way to finance a film, that cannot come soon enough."

What makes BlockFilm the most secure decentralized film financing platform?

In March 2021, BlockFilm obtained a world-first, trailblazing exemption order from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to launch 'tokenized' production financing opportunities for the content creation industry by leveraging TokenFunder, a regulated digital securities platform. The decision follows a rigorous process conducted by the OSC's LaunchPad team and will help investors in content production avoid multiple-year waits before monetizing their investment.

BlockFilm is designed to showcase projects of every genre and format, including: the environment and sustainability; human rights; Indigenous Peoples; LGBTQIA2S+ people; People of Colour; social and political issues; and women and gender issues.

