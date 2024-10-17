Blockheads, Blankets, and Good Grief! Temporary Tattoo Maker Tattly Launches PEANUTS Collection

The temporary tattoo maker introduces collection featuring artwork from the world-famous PEANUTS comic strip

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiness is…PEANUTS! Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, and the whole gang are here in the form of temporary tattoos. Tattly, the tattoo brand for all ages, has teamed up with PEANUTS® to launch a special collection featuring 16 temporary tattoo designs with artwork from the beloved comic strip. With designs starting at $5.50 USD, the collection is now available online at tattly.com and at select retailers.

PEANUTS Collection

"We're honored to bring these iconic characters to the form of wearable art," says Jon Skyrme, General Manager, Skin Creative at BIC, where Tattly is part of the company's portfolio of products. "Not only is PEANUTS timeless, but it truly resonates with every generation. At Tattly, we believe in using art to bring smiles to peoples' faces, and who could possibly make you smile harder than good ole Charlie Brown!"

Created in 1950 by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the PEANUTS gang has delighted fans for almost 75 years. Perfect for adults and little ones alike, Tattly's PEANUTS collection features 16 unique designs that depict the indelible characters – Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Woodstock, Pigpen, and more. The designs, from Snoopy's joyful dancing to Lucy's memorable "the doctor is in," can be purchased individually or as part of a curated set, like the Peanuts Classic Character Tattoo Sheet or the Many Faces of Snoopy Tiny Tattoo Tin.

"From humble beginning, PEANUTS has become one of the best-loved comic strips in history, and a true global phenomenon," said Liz Brinkley VP, Global Fashion, Home and Collaborations, Peanuts Worldwide. "Tattly's commitment to working with real artists made it the perfect partner for PEANUTS, bringing Schulz's art to a new medium, with skin as the canvas for both new and long-term fans alike."

Like all Tattly tattoos, the designs are skin-safe for all ages and are printed using cruelty-free and vegan ink. The temporary tattoos last 2-4 days on skin, and are water-resistant, making them 100% fun.

To learn more about Tattly or shop the PEANUTS Collection, visit tattly.com.

About Tattly:

Tattly temporary tattoos bring joy to users of all ages. With designs by professional artists and illustrators, Tattly reimagines the temporary tattoo experience through quality art, design and ingredients. Safety tested and lasting 2-4 days, Tattly is vegan, cruelty-free, and suitable for all ages. From kids who love dinosaurs to adults who want to express themselves, Tattly tattoos are ageless.

Tattly's high standard in art and design is seen in partnerships with famous illustrators like PEANUTS, Richard Scarry, Edward Gorey, and fine art institutions like the National Gallery of Art. Tattly produces temporary tattoo pairs, sets, sheets, and sleeves and is sold online and in over 1000 stores across 40 countries.

Established in Brooklyn by a mother-daughter duo, Tattly was acquired by BIC in 2022, joining the company's Skin Creative portfolio.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

SOURCE Tattly