Blockland Solutions Conference Cuts Through Hype of Today's Biggest Tech Topics, Shares Practical Ways to Stay Relevant and Manage Change

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockland, a community-wide movement to establish a blockchain and cybersecurity ecosystem in Cleveland and make Northeast Ohio one of the top technology centers in the United States, today announced details for its 2019 Blockland Solutions Conference. The conference, presented by KeyBank and MCPc, will take place at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland from December 9 to 11, 2019. A special 33-percent-off ticket discount is currently being offered until December 2. To receive the discount, register here.

The Blockland Solutions Conference returns for a second year following its sold-out inaugural conference last December. This year's Cut Through the Hype theme explores practical applications for blockchain, emerging technologies, and cybersecurity in the industries that will be impacted the most. Topics range from cybersecurity and cryptocurrency to financial services, risk management, and technical strategies and applications.



"The enthusiasm for the potential blockchain and other emerging technologies has to bring new investment and opportunity to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio is growing exponentially and will help our region emerge as a destination for tech talent and innovation," said Amy Brady, KeyBank Chief Information Officer. "KeyBank is proud to be part of the 2019 Blockland Solutions Conference. We're looking forward to showcasing the collaboration and discussion that's helping this initiative succeed in our hometown."

What to Expect

Presented in a series of top-level keynotes, interactive panel discussions and solution-based case studies, the conference will offer more than 100 sessions focused on blockchain and cybersecurity. More than 1,000 attendees will have the opportunity to network and learn from other business and government leaders, solution providers, and developers. 150+ speakers will take the stage with featured keynotes from:

Thomas Kurian , CEO, Google Cloud

, CEO, Google Cloud Nick Szabo , Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Innovator

, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Innovator Terry Wade , Assistant Director, Criminal Investigative Division, FBI

, Assistant Director, Criminal Investigative Division, FBI Commissioner Hester M. Peirce , U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Don Tapscott , Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute

, Co-founder & Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute Erin Joe , Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center

, Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center Anthony Pompliano , Founder and Partner, Morgan Creek Digital Asset

, Founder and Partner, Morgan Creek Digital Asset Simon Mulcahy , Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, Salesforce

Conference Highlights

Following the morning keynotes, attendees will have the opportunity to follow six tracks from thought leaders in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, commercial, government and legal, and non-profit and education.

The pre-conference Blockland Solutions Developers Workshop, presented by Hyland with support from Google, Cleveland State University and Tri-C, will begin on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. and run for three days. This program is designed for experienced developers to provide a hands-on foundational level understanding and application of blockchain technology. Application tracks will be presented by Google, Chromaway / Workinman Interactive, and Hyland.

and Tri-C, will begin on at and run for three days. This program is designed for experienced developers to provide a hands-on foundational level understanding and application of blockchain technology. Application tracks will be presented by Google, Chromaway / Workinman Interactive, and Hyland. The Blockland Solutions Start-up Solutions will feature an international selection of promising blockchain and emerging tech companies through a pitch competition and start-up gallery.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 , will be dedicated to Security Solutions, presented by MCPc. The entire day will focus on cybersecurity. The day will begin with keynotes from a top FBI cybersecurity expert and the Director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center. Attendees will enjoy dozens of sessions, with more than 50 featured speakers and topics ranging from incident response, mobility, privacy, IT and big data to risk management, crisis communications, corporate responsibility and cyber tech.

"People say that data is the new oil, but it's really more like the heart and blood of our circulatory system, it's the engine of every organization," said Andy Jones, CEO of MCPc, the Blockland Solutions Conference co-title sponsor. "How to protect that data against the increasingly aggressive threats of cybercrime is the focus of Security Solutions Day on December 11. An incredible blend of industry leading experts from information technology, security, risk management, compliance, legal, and law enforcement with provocative and compelling content will deliver highly actionable insights and solutions that attendees can activate immediately to protect and grow their businesses."

How to Get Involved

Registration is open with special rates for government representatives, nonprofits, and students. Single-day rates are also offered including a limited quantity available for only $149. Registration fees can be paid in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin) as well as U.S. dollars.

For more information and to register, visit conference registration page

The conference agenda can be viewed at https://www.blocklandsolutions.com/agenda

In addition to KeyBank, MCPc, and Hyland, more than 50 partnerships make the conference possible, including the generous support of Cuyahoga County, Destination Cleveland, JobsOhio, and MetroHealth. Additionally, more than 150 scholarships were provided to students, small businesses, and veterans thanks to the Cleveland Foundation, Hyland, and Minute Men Staffing.

ABOUT BLOCKLAND CLEVELAND

Blockland is an unprecedented, community-wide movement that seeks to make Cleveland one of the nation's front-running tech cities by building a collaborative technology ecosystem centered around blockchain and cybersecurity thought leadership and other complementary technologies. Blockland is designed to connect developers, business leaders, government representatives, entrepreneurs, philanthropic organizations and universities to explore and accelerate the adoption and growth of this disruptive technology for the betterment of northeast Ohio. Visit www.blocklandcleveland.com for more information.

