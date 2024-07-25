BLOCKLORDS Announces 300k $LRDS Community First Gamedrop to Celebrate TGE

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major move to celebrate its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), BLOCKLORDS , named the next-gen game that big players & game investors are backing , is set to launch a substantial 300,000 Gamedrop of its native token, $LRDS. This exciting initiative is scheduled to take place on July 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone for the game and its expanding community.

BLOCKLORDS, an offchain medieval strategy game, has recently broadened its reach with the introduction of its full-chain web-experience extension BLOCKLORDS Dynasty on Base network. Since its launch last month, Dynasty has garnered impressive traction, with transaction volumes surpassing 17 million and over 360,000 independent wallets recorded on the Base chain. This rapid adoption highlights the game's growing popularity and the active engagement of its player base.

Understanding BLOCKLORDS Dynasty

BLOCKLORDS Dynasty brings a new dimension to the BLOCKLORDS universe by offering a web and mobile-friendly experience that complements the PC version available on the Epic Game Store. In Dynasty, players can build and manage noble families, orchestrate marriages, and participate in player-versus-player (PVP) duels. The game introduces a complex, immersive world where royal orbs collected through gameplay can be exchanged for $LRDS tokens, adding an extra layer of strategy and reward.

The Role of $LRDS in the BLOCKLORDS Ecosystem

The $LRDS token is central to the BLOCKLORDS ecosystem, serving both as in-game currency and a key component in the governance of the game. Unlike traditional game tokens, $LRDS has multifaceted utility that enhances both gameplay and community involvement.

Rewards for Strategic Gameplay: Players can earn $LRDS tokens through strategic actions and milestones within the game. This system encourages players to think critically and plan their moves carefully, as their strategic decisions directly impact their accumulation of $LRDS. Influence and In-Game Advantages: Once players have accumulated $LRDS, they can use these tokens to gain influence. This influence can be utilized to purchase exclusive in-game items, such as season resource packs and special heroes, or to accelerate gameplay through time boosts. This integration of $LRDS into various aspects of the game ensures that players are consistently rewarded for their engagement and strategic prowess. Dual Role in Gameplay and Governance: Beyond enhancing gameplay, $LRDS tokens also grant players a role in the governance of the game. By holding and using $LRDS, players can participate in community voting processes that influence game development and narrative decisions. This feature empowers players to have a say in the evolution of BLOCKLORDS, creating a more dynamic and player-driven gaming environment. LORDCHAIN Integration: The utility of $LRDS extends into the broader blockchain ecosystem through LORDCHAIN, where it plays a crucial role in validation and treasury usage voting. Players who lock their $LRDS tokens can secure nodes ahead of time, contributing to the stability and expansion of the BLOCKLORDS universe. This integration ensures that $LRDS has a meaningful impact beyond the game itself. Influence as a Strategic Asset: Influence is a vital component of the BLOCKLORDS economy. Players can earn influence by locking $LRDS tokens or by purchasing it directly. This flexibility allows players to tailor their strategies to their individual gameplay styles, balancing long-term investment with immediate needs. Influence can be spent on various in-game enhancements, such as resource packs and boosts, ensuring that players can continually advance their positions within the game. The $LRDS Hub: Central to managing $LRDS tokens and influence is the $LRDS Hub. This feature provides players with tools to monitor their token balances, convert $LRDS into influence, and participate in exclusive bounties. The hub also includes real-time monitoring and quick recharging options, ensuring that players can stay agile and responsive to opportunities. Exclusive Bounties and Rewards: The $LRDS Hub also offers access to exclusive bounties, providing players with opportunities to earn rare and powerful items, such as the Legacy Mad Bull hero. Upcoming bounties will also allow players to claim the first batch of LORDCHAIN nodes, adding an exciting element of competition and reward to the game. PORTAL: Seamless Blockchain Integration: The PORTAL feature enhances the gaming experience by allowing players to transfer their 3D hero assets between compatible blockchains. This seamless integration showcases the benefits of blockchain interoperability, simplifying asset management and enriching the gameplay experience.

Looking Ahead

As BLOCKLORDS prepares for its Token Generation Event on July 24th, 2024, the $LRDS Gamedrop represents a significant milestone in the game's evolution. This initiative not only rewards players for their strategic gameplay but also reinforces the game's commitment to creating a dynamic and player-driven ecosystem.

BLOCKLORDS is more than just a game; it represents a step towards a decentralized gaming future where player influence and ownership are central. With the $LRDS token at the heart of this revolution, players have unparalleled opportunities for engagement, empowerment, and advancement.

As the TGE approaches, players are encouraged to participate, strategize, and make their mark in the ever-expanding world of BLOCKLORDS Dynasty. Your destiny awaits—command, strategize, and conquer.

For further information about BLOCKLORDS and the upcoming TGE, please visit www.blocklords.com or head to https://wiki.blocklords.com/

