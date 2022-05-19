BLOCKLORDS Chooses Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution Immutable X To Power Its Medieval Metaverse on Ethereum

BLOCKLORDS partners with Immutable X to power gas-free and carbon neutral NFT experience in new medieval metaverse. Tweet this

The multiplayer game is built for ambitious strategy players looking to have a more exciting and innovative experience in a shared universe, allowing players to earn and make a living whilst having fun. BLOCKLORDS will offer in-game heroes as economic assets, with the earnings being used for rental, lending, and trading. Plus, BLOCKLORDS players will have the freedom to forge their destinies by farming, fighting, and ruling of their kingdoms to the highest level, making it the first of its kind for Web3.

The partnership with Immutable X is crucial in BLOCKLORDS' long term growth plan to scale mainstream adoption. Immutable X was built by Immutable, who founded the successful, and Ethereum's first, trading card game Gods Unchained, with StarkWare 's bleeding-edge zk-rollup technology. The Layer 2 protocol will ensure that all NFT activities within BLOCKLORDS' medieval metaverse are entirely gas-free and carbon neutral. Plus, BLOCKLORDS will be able to enjoy an astounding transaction speed of 9,000 TPS without compromising its players' digital assets with Ethereum's battle-tested security.

""There's a lot of noise, buzzwords, and companies taking advantage of web3. For us, gamers are our priority, which is why it's our mission to set an example, educating newcomers and inspiring others to adopt new technology with community in mind. It's this exact reason that we've chosen to partner with IMX, being mindful of a sustainable future where gamers always come first." Said BLOCKLORDS CEO David Johansson.





"We're excited about our new partnership with BLOCKLORDS to power the NFT experience within their innovative and new medieval metaverse," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "BLOCKLORDS is the perfect use case for Immutable's fast, gas-free and carbon-neutral Immutable X protocol, and we look forward to supporting them on their journey to mainstream adoption."

About Blocklords



BLOCKLORDS is an expansive, medieval MMO strategy game featuring a fully player-owned economy. Players have the choice to play a variety of different roles, all with distinct yet very intertwined responsibilities within the BLOCKLORDS universe. Designed on strong franchise/brand foundations, BLOCKLORDS is an immersive multiplayer experience with an innovative approach to narrative that will enable players to craft their unique stories in a shared universe. Players will be able to forge their destinies by farming, fighting and ruling their way across the medieval metaverse and be given the freedom to shape their kingdoms to the highest level. Making it the first of its kind for web3.

About Immutable X



Immutable X, powering the world of NFTs, is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

