BlockMarkets - Ultimate Crypto Datasets Now Only $99

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockMarkets is offering its popular historical cryptocurrency datasets for only $99. BlockMarkets has historical trade data from some of the most popular and well known exchanges in the world, including Binance, Coinbase, Poloniex, Kraken, and Bittrex. These data sets will be available for a limited time for only $99 each, and include the complete tick-by-tick historical transaction activity dating back to 2010. This data is suitable for research, backtesting, and analysis of cryptocurrency trading. The data set is available as a CSV file and includes the exchange code, currency pair, timestamp, price, amount, and side (buy/sell). This allows buyers to easily generate candles as well. We are also offering a one-time download of all 10 datasets for just $499.

Our data is collected, cleaned, and normalized directly from the exchanges to produce a high-quality source of cryptocurrency trading data that is comparable across all crypto exchanges. The datasets include all currency pairs available on each individual exchange, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, EOS, TRON, Cardano, Monero, Dash, Tezos and others. There are over 500 coins in total.

Please note: You may use the data freely for your own internal analysis, but the data is not for redistribution. Contact us separately for information on a redistribution contract.

About BlockMarkets

Founded in January of 2018, BlockMarkets is a cryptocurrency market data and technology provider built by Wall Street veterans. BlockMarkets provides real-time and historical market data feeds for crypto assets to individuals, funds, family offices, institutions, and application developers. The firm is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, visit https://www.blockmarkets.io.

