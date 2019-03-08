Blockmason Link Announces Oasis Blockchain Platform and Smart Contract Support

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockmason , a leading developer of foundational, base-layer blockchain technologies, today announced the addition of Oasis blockchain support to the official Link development roadmap. Developers of web, mobile and other decentralized applications that interact with smart contracts on the Oasis blockchain will be able to use Blockmason's Link to accelerate their development while reducing overhead and costs.

Blockmason's Link is a new blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service that allows app, web and other software developers to use smart contracts and programmatic blockchains like Oasis in their applications without requiring any blockchain experience. Using Link, a developer can create classic, conventional web-based APIs for any smart contract written on a programmatic blockchain. At the heart of Link is BLINK, the utility token which provides Link users with API transaction capacity.

Launched with the ambitious goal of building a privacy-focused form of cloud computing powered by blockchain technology, Oasis continues to attract a high level of attention. In mid-2018, Oasis closed a $45 million investment round led by a16z crypto, Accel, Binance DCVC (Data Collective), Electric Capital, Foundation Capital, Metastable, Pantera, Polychain, and others. In late 2018, Oasis launched the Oasis Devnet, an environment for developers to test and build on the Oasis platform.

"Professor (Dawn) Song and the Oasis team have quickly scaled with an ambitious development agenda and are on track to significantly innovate the privacy component of blockchain technology," said Michael Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Blockmason. "We are confident that Oasis' approach to confidential smart contracts will prove an industry leader, and we are excited to help enable developers to build Oasis-powered apps."

Link is viewed as the missing component in blockchain-based app development. With Link, developers and users alike can interact with smart contracts like any other web API. There are no "gas" cryptocurrencies to acquire, browser plugins to install or other unnecessary hurdles. There's also no servers or web infrastructure to maintain or monitor. A developer simply adds the smart contracts they want to use in their app to Link. Once added, they can read from and write to these smart contracts just like any other API.

To learn more about the Link project and the BLINK token, visit https://blockmason.link .

About Blockmason

Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Their first product, the Credit Protocol, provides a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and permanently storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, the first decentralized mobile app powered by the Credit Protocol, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly record and settle casual debts and IOUs in dozens of currencies. Link, their latest innovation, simplifies development, improves user experience and increases the adoption of decentralized apps. To learn more about Blockmason, Link, the Credit Protocol, Lndr and their other technological developments, visit https://blockmason.io .

