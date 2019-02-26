Blockmason's Link Innovates How Enterprise App Developers Interact with Smart Contracts and Programmatic Blockchains Including Ethereum, TRON

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockmason , a leading developer of foundational, base-layer blockchain technologies, today shared how Link, their new project, is innovating smart contract and blockchain use in the enterprise. Blockmason's Link is a new blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service that allows enterprise software developers to use smart contracts and programmatic blockchains like Ethereum, TRON, and others in their applications without requiring any blockchain experience. Using Link, a developer can create classic, conventional web-based APIs for any smart contract written on a programmatic blockchain. At the heart of Link is BLINK, the utility token which provides Link users with API transaction capacity.

"Link is the one-size-fits-all solution that enables you to build blockchain-based enterprise apps without the typical overhead of doing it all yourself," said Devin Canterberry, Chief Technical Officer and head of Link development. "Link handles deployment, logging, access control, authentication, monitoring, alerting, analytics, scaling, documentation, and infrastructure, so you don't have to," he continued, noting that "With Link, you write some code, click a button, and from there you're ready to use what you've built."

Link is viewed as the missing component in blockchain-based app development. With Link, developers and users alike can interact with smart contracts like any other web API. There are no "gas" cryptocurrencies to acquire, browser plugins to install or other unnecessary hurdles. There's also no servers or web infrastructure to maintain or monitor. A developer simply adds the smart contracts they want to use in their app to Link. Once added, they can read from and write to these smart contracts just like any other API.

"Our experience and discussions with enterprise software developers have made us aware just how challenging it can be to incorporate smart contracts and blockchains in large-scale apps," said Michael Chin, Blockmason's Chief Executive Officer. "For enterprise development teams, using Link will drastically improve their workflow. A Link project is your app, your database, and your scaling infrastructure, all in one."

To learn more about the Link project, visit https://blockmason.link .

About Blockmason

Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Their first product, the Credit Protocol, provides a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and permanently storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, the first decentralized mobile app powered by the Credit Protocol, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly record and settle casual debts and IOUs in dozens of currencies. Link, their latest innovation, simplifies development, improves user experience and increases the adoption of decentralized apps. To learn more about Blockmason, Link, the Credit Protocol, Lndr and their other technological developments, visit https://blockmason.io .

