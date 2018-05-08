Block.one Onboards Industry Leader Lee A. Schneider as General Counsel

He joins after leading the blockchain practices at two major international firms, most recently McDermott Will & Emery. While at McDermott, Lee led both the Fintech and broker dealer practices.

Lee has been recognized as one of the leading voices in blockchain related regulation and compliance, and has played a role in structuring several of the largest and most successful blockchain-related projects.

Schneider co-hosts Appetite for Disruption, a bi-weekly FinTech podcast with former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes, and has contributed to the global-leading guidance, "A Securities Law Framework for Blockchain Tokens" developed by Coinbase.

"Lee's unique legal expertise and leadership in blockchain makes him an ideal fit for our business," said Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer. "His background spans many of the most important companies and projects in the space and he has practical experience on both the technology itself and its real-world applications. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Lee Schneider commented: "I'm excited to join at this critical moment in the development of blockchain technologies. Block.one is a diverse business with grand ambitions and unprecedented growth potential, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's successes."

Mr. Schneider holds a Juris Doctor degree from American University's Washington College of Law and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Michigan.

About Block.one

Block.one is a leading developer of technology solutions including blockchain software. With employees and advisors based around the world, the company focuses on business-grade technology solutions, including the development of the EOSIO software. For more information visit Block.one.

About EOSIO

Published by block.one, EOSIO is a compliant blockchain protocol that enables horizontal scaling of decentralized applications, allowing developers to efficiently create high performance distributed applications. The EOSIO software provides accounts, authentication, databases, and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. This allows for horizontal scalability, replaces user fees with an ownership model, and powers simple deployment of decentralized applications. The EOSIO GitHub repository is available here. For more information, please visit the EOSIO website and resource.

