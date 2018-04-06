Block.one signs $200m Joint Venture Partnership to Accelerate Asia-Focused EOSIO Ecosystem Development

"The blockchain space is a competitive one, but we are convinced that the speed, scalability and usability of the EOSIO open-source platform will enable rapid and radical innovation previously impeded by the limitations of existing protocols," says Michael Cao, the founder of a blockchain mining facility in the United States and prominent investor in key blockchain infrastructure throughout the world. "We are incredibly excited to support an architecture that will drive mainstream blockchain adoption and foster new community-driven business models."

Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer commented: "Block.one is delighted to welcome investment from Michael and Winnie's fund that will leverage EOSIO to catalyze the transformation of the digital assets space in Asia. EOS VC is expanding its global reach through diverse partners poised to offer EOSIO projects unprecedented international access."

The new fund follows announcements of EOS VC partnerships with Finlab AG, Galaxy Digital, and Tomorrow Blockchain Opportunities. Block.one has made an initial commitment to deploy US$1 billion in partnership with leading venture capital investors to support development on the EOSIO platform.

The EOS VC program offers developers and entrepreneurs the funding they need to create community-driven businesses leveraging EOSIO. Enquire at vc@block.one to learn more.

ABOUT Block.one

block.one is a leading developer of technology solutions including blockchain software development. With employees and advisors based around the world, the company focuses on business-grade technology solutions, including the development of the EOS.iIO software. For more information visit block.one

ABOUT EOS.IO

Published by block.one, EOS.IO is a blockchain protocol that enables horizontal scaling of decentralized applications, allowing developers to efficiently create high performance distributed applications. The EOS.IO software provides accounts, authentication, databases, and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. This allows for horizontal scalability, replaces user fees with an ownership model, and powers simple deployment of decentralized applications. The EOS.IO GitHub repository is available here. For more information, please visit the EOS.IO website and resource.

