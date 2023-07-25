Blockrails™, a Secure Real Estate Deal Management Platform can now be Accessed by NAR Members through NAR REALTOR Benefits®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockrails, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction and communication tools, announces a new partnership with The National Association of Realtors® as the latest addition to NAR REALTOR Benefits®. Blockrails is an application that consolidates prospect pre-screening, deal flow management, and robust AI-driven fraud protection, fostering a more secure and efficient real estate transaction environment.

"Our members are always looking for ways to boost productivity," said Rhonny Barragan, NAR Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "Blockrails unites productivity and security, presenting an optimal solution for today's real estate professionals. We're thrilled to partner with Blockrails and bring these innovations to our members."

As part of this agreement, NAR members can begin a 30-day free trial of Blockrails. After the trial, users can maintain access at a preferential rate of $5 monthly or $50 annually.

"Blockrails equips its users with a competitive advantage," said Darryl Maraj, CTO of Blockrails. "Using integrated AI-powered fraud detection and automated workflows, our platform maximizes efficiency and security in every transaction. With Blockrails, real estate agents are not just adapting to industry evolution – they're leading it."

To enroll, NAR members can visit www.blockrails.com/NAR. A credit card is not required to register and begin using the service.

About Blockrails™

Blockrails™ consolidates prospect pre-screening, deal flow management, and robust AI-driven fraud protection, fostering a more secure and efficient real estate transaction environment. Blockrails is committed to boosting productivity and providing agents with an efficient means to navigate the competitive real estate market.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

About NAR REALTOR Benefits®

NAR REALTOR Benefits® is the association's official member benefits program, connecting members with savings and unique offers on products and services just for Realtors® from more than 30 companies recognized as leaders in their respective industries

Blockrails
1850 NW 49th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Tel:         (954) 342-8888
Email:     [email protected]
Web:       www.blockrails.com 

