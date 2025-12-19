BlockSec Launches Phalcon Compliance 3.1 to Enable Faster, Easy-to-access KYT Screening for Crypto Assets

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockSec today announced the launch of Phalcon Compliance 3.1, an upgraded version of its blockchain compliance platform designed to support the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape across the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. The release introduces a search-first compliance workflow that allows users to conduct KYT screening instantly, without requiring pre-payment, demo-driven onboarding, or account registration before users can run their first compliance checks. Phalcon Compliance 3.1 is aimed at exchanges, OTC desks, cross-border payment providers, compliance teams, and individual Web3 participants operating across multiple blockchain networks who require fast, scalable, and shareable risk intelligence.

Search-First Architecture for Faster KYT Screening

Phalcon Compliance 3.1 introduces a redesigned compliance workflow that lowers the initial barrier to on-chain risk screening (KYT/KYA) by allowing users to start screening immediately. In traditional compliance systems, KYT/KYA screening typically begins only after after registration, onboarding, and pre-sales processes, including booking demonstrations, completing KYB procedures, and finalizing commercial agreements. These steps can delay time-sensitive AML checks and counterparty verification in fast-moving on-chain environments.

With the new release, Phalcon Compliance adopts a Search-First Architecture that allows users to initiate scans directly from the product's landing page. By entering a wallet address or transaction hash, users can immediately access compliance results without creating an account or completing onboarding, enabling faster access to compliance tools when speed is critical.

Phalcon Compliance 3.1 also introduces a unified Home Page that brings together multi-chain search, risk trend insights, screening history, and sample datasets in a single interface. Built-in sample data, including the Canadian alleged drug trafficker and former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James WEDDING, allows new users to explore platform capabilities before committing any data or setting up an account.

Lite Scan for Instant Risk Assessment

While the Search-First Architecture removes barriers to starting a scan, many real-world scenarios also require immediate access to risk conclusions without committing to a full subscription. For example, an exchange support team may need to quickly validate a withdrawal destination, or an individual user may want to check a recipient address before sending funds. In these cases, delays caused by subscription requirements can slow decision-making and increase operational risk.

To address this need, Phalcon Compliance 3.1 introduces Lite Scan Mode which enables users to view core risk screening results without subscribing to the full platform. Users can submit a wallet address or transaction hash and immediately access essential risk indicators, supporting rapid first-pass assessments.

The lite screening results include core risk labels, such as sanctions exposure, scam involvement, human trafficking, or mixer-related activity, alongside basic financial metrics and indicators of exposure to high-risk entities. By focusing on critical risk signals rather than full investigative detail, Lite Scan enables faster decision-making in scenarios where a complete investigation is not yet required.

Flexible Credit System and Expanded Payment Options

Phalcon Compliance 3.1 introduces a more flexible credit-based usage model aimed at organizations with fluctuating KYT screening volumes, as well as individuals and early-stage teams seeking predictable compliance costs. Rather than committing to fixed subscription tiers, users can purchase only the number of screening credits required at a given time, reducing unused capacity during low-activity periods while retaining the ability to scale screening activity during periods of higher demand.

The update also expands available payment options to accommodate users in different regions. Domestic users can now purchase credits through WeChat Pay, while international users have access to Cash App as an additional payment method. Existing options, including credit card and cryptocurrency payments, remain supported. According to BlockSec, the expanded payment support is intended to lower geographic and operational barriers for accessing professional blockchain compliance infrastructure.

Meeting Global Regulatory Expectations

Phalcon Compliance 3.1 expands the platform's ability to support FATF-aligned Know Your Transaction (KYT) requirements and a wide range of regional regulatory obligations. The system maintains a database of more than 400 million labeled blockchain addresses and supports screening across major networks including Ethereum, Tron, BSC, Polygon, Base, and Optimism.

The platform's millisecond-level API performance enables high-frequency, real-time screening workflows, while its integration with MetaSleuth, BlockSec's crypto fund flow tracking and investigation platform, supports visual fund-flow analysis and investigative use cases. Phalcon Compliance 3.1 also enables one-click generation of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs), aligning reporting workflows with international regulatory standards.

BlockSec reports that the Phalcon Compliance and MetaSleuth platform is currently used by more than 500 clients worldwide, including cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Bybit, as well as public-sector and regulatory organizations including the United Nations, the FBI, and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Referral Program Supporting Ecosystem Adoption

BlockSec has introduced a referral program alongside the Phalcon Compliance 3.1 release, aimed at lowering the cost of access to self-service AML compliance tools and encouraging broader ecosystem adoption. The program provides participants with three scanning credits for each new user.

In addition to scanning credits, the referral program includes a cashback component that offers up to 20% rewards on payments made by referred users. Cashback earnings become withdrawable once they reach 100 USD, with a lifetime cap of 10,000 USD per participant. According to BlockSec, the initiative is intended to support early-stage teams, independent practitioners, and smaller organizations as they begin or scale their compliance workflows.

Starting The Referral Journey

Availability

Phalcon Compliance 3.1 is now available for all users.

For inquiries concerning KYT workflows, DeFi compliance requirements or jurisdiction-specific regulations, users may contact the BlockSec team or consult the official documentation.

About us

BlockSec is a top blockchain security firm. It aims to boost security and compliance, which helps increase blockchain adoption. We blend academic knowledge with top industry solutions. This gives full, end-to-end protection for the ecosystem.

