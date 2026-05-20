Blockskye, FCM, and KAYAK for Business Announce Global-First Partnership to Simplify Enterprise Business Travel

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Develop a Unified Enterprise Travel Product Featuring Enhanced Booking, Payments, and Service Capabilities

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three industry leaders – Blockskye, FCM Travel, and KAYAK for Business – today announced a first-of-its-kind global partnership designed to eliminate the trade-offs enterprise buyers have long faced between user experience, data-and-payment friction, and global service reach.

The companies will soon launch an integrated, end-to-end solution that brings together seamless booking capabilities and payment innovation into a single, globally scalable product for the world's largest and high-performing organizations.

This collaboration lays the foundation for an entirely new approach to enterprise travel. Today, many programs operate across fragmented systems that limit visibility and create inefficiencies for both travelers and organizations.

By strategically leveraging each company's complementary strengths, this partnership will address these challenges by delivering a more unified and seamless solution that fundamentally reimagines enterprise travel operations.

"This groundbreaking partnership with KAYAK for Business and Blockskye represents a significant step forward for business travel," said Melissa Elf, Global Managing Director, FCM Travel.

"By bringing together a world-class consumer-grade user experience, cutting-edge data-and-payment technology, and global service scalability, we are addressing a critical gap in the enterprise market and ensuring organizations can expand their travel programs without compromise."

"The last several years in the industry have seen buyers' options narrow through roll-ups and rebranded legacy systems, so combining KAYAK for Business's platform, Blockskye's trusted data-and-payment infrastructure, and FCM's service footprint across 95 countries is the first real structural reset the category has had," said Michael Share, co-CEO and co-Founder, Blockskye.

As the partnership develops, the companies will deliver an integrated product that provides a more intuitive and easy booking experience, greater transparency and control across travel spend, and a more connected approach to managing global travel programs- reducing friction, improving efficiency, and driving measurable cost savings for enterprise organizations.

The combined offering will include:

Blockskye's modern infrastructure , enabling ultimate payment flexibility, true expense automation, and Level 4 data to deliver control and savings, with trust and transparency

, enabling ultimate payment flexibility, true expense automation, and Level 4 data to deliver control and savings, with trust and transparency KAYAK for Business's consumer-grade booking experience, along with its broad access to content, makes business trips as easy to book as personal travel

along with its broad access to content, makes business trips as easy to book as personal travel FCM's extensive global service and trusted travel management expertise, supporting large-scale, multinational programs in more than 95 countries, including some of the more complex markets across the world

"Partnering with FCM is a welcome addition to our network as we grow globally," said Eva Fouquet, SVP of KAYAK for Business. "By pairing our best-in-class booking experience with Blockskye's data and payments expertise and FCM's global reach, we are coming together to simplify enterprise global travel programs."

This partnership is creating a framework for managing enterprise travel, combining expertise across booking, payments, and service in a transformative way. The companies will work closely with customers to deliver customized solutions to meet evolving enterprise needs.

Flight Centre Travel Group, the parent company of FCM, has also made an investment in Blockskye, underscoring the companies' shared commitment to driving direct payment and expense innovation across the industry.

Additional details on the integrated offering and future availability will be shared in the coming months. Enterprise organizations can request more information by visiting Blockskye, FCM, or KAYAK for Business.

SOURCE FCM