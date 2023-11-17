BLOCKSMITH&Co. Has Partnered with Tencent Cloud to Promote Web3 Services

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter "BLOCKSMITH") is pleased to announce that Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies, has agreed to jointly promote efforts to expand the Web3 ecosystem, particularly in the development of services in the entertainment domain. By providing technical support such as SDK provision by Tencent Cloud and backing up BLOCKSMITH's ongoing development and operation of the vertical short video quiz app "QAQA", the two companies aim to make entertainment services using Web3 and blockchain technology more widespread among the general public.

＜Comment from CEO of BLOCKSMITH&Co.＞‘This business partnership with Tencent Cloud is a very important milestone for us. Our service, QAQA, is designed to make it easy for everyone to get in touch with the world of Web3, and we are very pleased that this partnership will enable us to incorporate Tencent's technical capabilities to provide a safe and comfortable service for more users. We sincerely look forward to working together to open up new possibilities for new web3 entertainment services.’

Details

BLOCKSMITH will utilise Tencent Cloud's advanced technology to further improve the UX (user experience) of QAQA, a vertical short video quiz application.

First, the inclusion of Tencent Cloud's User Generated Short Video (UGSV) SDK makes it easier for users to create and share their own quiz videos.

The adoption of the Tencent Cloud Video on Demand (VOD) solution will also enhance content generation and delivery on the QAQA platform. User-generated short videos will be efficiently managed and distributed through the VOD system.

These technological advances in the QAQA platform form the basis for a new trend in web3 entertainment services. With this innovative initiative, BLOCKSMITH and Tencent Cloud aim to provide a platform where users can be entertained and rewarded at the same time.

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/135

About Tencent Cloud

As one of the world's fastest-growing cloud companies, Tencent Cloud is focused on creating innovative solutions to real-world problems and the transition to digitalisation in the smart industry. Through its well-developed global infrastructure, the company provides industry-leading cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, IoT and network security products and services to businesses worldwide in a stable and secure manner. It aims to meet the needs of all industries, including the education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, travel and transport sectors.

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.

President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada

Establishment: April 1, 2022

Capital: 14,999,950 JPY

Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122

Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs

URL： https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

