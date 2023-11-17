BLOCKSMITH&Co. Has Partnered with Tencent Cloud to Promote Web3 Services

News provided by

BLOCKSMITH&Co.

17 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter "BLOCKSMITH") is pleased to announce that Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies, has agreed to jointly promote efforts to expand the Web3 ecosystem, particularly in the development of services in the entertainment domain. By providing technical support such as SDK provision by Tencent Cloud and backing up BLOCKSMITH's ongoing development and operation of the vertical short video quiz app "QAQA", the two companies aim to make entertainment services using Web3 and blockchain technology more widespread among the general public.

Continue Reading
＜Comment from CEO of BLOCKSMITH&Co.＞‘This business partnership with Tencent Cloud is a very important milestone for us. Our service, QAQA, is designed to make it easy for everyone to get in touch with the world of Web3, and we are very pleased that this partnership will enable us to incorporate Tencent's technical capabilities to provide a safe and comfortable service for more users. We sincerely look forward to working together to open up new possibilities for new web3 entertainment services.’
＜Comment from CEO of BLOCKSMITH&Co.＞‘This business partnership with Tencent Cloud is a very important milestone for us. Our service, QAQA, is designed to make it easy for everyone to get in touch with the world of Web3, and we are very pleased that this partnership will enable us to incorporate Tencent's technical capabilities to provide a safe and comfortable service for more users. We sincerely look forward to working together to open up new possibilities for new web3 entertainment services.’

Details

BLOCKSMITH will utilise Tencent Cloud's advanced technology to further improve the UX (user experience) of QAQA, a vertical short video quiz application.

First, the inclusion of Tencent Cloud's User Generated Short Video (UGSV) SDK makes it easier for users to create and share their own quiz videos.

The adoption of the Tencent Cloud Video on Demand (VOD) solution will also enhance content generation and delivery on the QAQA platform. User-generated short videos will be efficiently managed and distributed through the VOD system.

These technological advances in the QAQA platform form the basis for a new trend in web3 entertainment services. With this innovative initiative, BLOCKSMITH and Tencent Cloud aim to provide a platform where users can be entertained and rewarded at the same time.

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/135 

About Tencent Cloud

As one of the world's fastest-growing cloud companies, Tencent Cloud is focused on creating innovative solutions to real-world problems and the transition to digitalisation in the smart industry. Through its well-developed global infrastructure, the company provides industry-leading cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, IoT and network security products and services to businesses worldwide in a stable and secure manner. It aims to meet the needs of all industries, including the education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, travel and transport sectors.

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.
Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Establishment: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122
Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs
URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

【SNS】

Linkedin：https://www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN

【Contact】

BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Also from this source

Web3 Company BLOCKSMITH&Co. Has Raised Angel Round (1st close) Funding

Web3 Company BLOCKSMITH&Co. Has Raised Angel Round (1st close) Funding

BLOCKSMITH&Co. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Sanada; hereinafter "BLOCKSMITH") is pleased to announce that it has raised funds from...
"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-," a Web3 game, is set for release on iOS and Android within 2023

"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-," a Web3 game, is set for release on iOS and Android within 2023

BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary that controls the Web3 related business of KLab Inc. and Mint Town, Co., Ltd. announced the upcoming release of the new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.