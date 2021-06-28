BlockTower Acquires Gamma Point Capital, Launches New Market Neutral Fund

"BlockTower is at the forefront of institutional crypto investing." -- Sanat Rao, Gamma Point Capital Tweet this

The team will continue to scale out the market neutral strategy as part of BlockTower. Sanat joins the executive management team as a general partner and will be responsible for leading the market neutral strategy along with new strategic activities.

"The Gamma Point team has built invaluable technology and expertise – demonstrating what's possible in this space – and will be a terrific addition to our organization, as well as a fantastic cultural fit aligned with our focus on professional investing, risk management, and serving our partners," said Matthew Goetz, Founder and CEO of BlockTower. "There's a tremendous market neutral opportunity in cryptocurrency, and it's something we've consistently heard as important from investors and institutions looking for a strategy with this kind of profile that can remove the volatility so many focus on in this market."

"We are humbled to be recognized as pioneers in the market neutral category," said Sanat Rao, managing partner at Gamma Point Capital. "BlockTower is at the forefront of institutional crypto investing, and Matthew and Ari have built a first-in-class platform. We are excited to join the BlockTower family to continue our journey."

About BlockTower Capital

BlockTower is a leading institutional cryptocurrency and blockchain technology investment firm, applying professional trading and portfolio management to this digital asset class. It was founded in 2017 by former Goldman Sachs executive and engineer Matthew Goetz, and former University of Chicago Endowment portfolio manager and Susquehanna International Group trader, Ari Paul. Matthew serves as chief executive officer and Ari as chief investment officer.

