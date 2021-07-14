BlockTower Capital moves Headquarters to Miami

"Cryptocurrency and blockchain are here to stay. We're honored to have BlockTower call Miami home." Mayor Francis Suarez Tweet this

Earlier this morning, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made the announcement at City Hall with BlockTower CEO Matthew Goetz.

The move is part of BlockTower's plans to scale and serve more investors and entrepreneurs. The cryptocurrency market and industry are at a fascinating inflection point with continued adoption from both institutions and technologists building the decentralized web and financial infrastructure of the future.

"Miami represents the intersection of important trends and values, not only for BlockTower as a company in our own business, but also for the world more broadly," said Matthew Goetz, BlockTower CEO. "It's a special opportunity to base our firm in a place that so uniquely combines the best of the financial investment community and the tech innovation community, and we look forward to helping catalyze that ecosystem here with our brand and relationships across both the public and private sectors going forward."

Multiple factors make Miami a prime location for tech innovators, including the city's welcoming regulatory environment serving as a hotbed of crypto innovation. Mayor Suarez has been a vocal proponent for tech investment in the region, even pushing for the state's first financial regulations for cryptocurrency.

"Cryptocurrency and blockchain are here to stay. One in five Americans now hold a form of crypto, blockchain technology is now commonly being used for DeFi, NFTs and a host of other applications, and the traditional finance world is starting to invest in the space. BlockTower was a first mover, and as a preeminent institutional investment platform they will continue to lead the way. We're honored to have them call Miami home," said Mayor Francis Suarez.

"Anytime a new-to-market company makes the move to Downtown Miami with plans to create high-wage jobs, that's a win for our city and the diversification of our economy," says Miami Downtown Development Authority Board Member and Pipeline Workspaces Co-Founder Philippe Houdard. "BlockTower Capital's new headquarters in the Brickell Financial District will be home to a diverse and talented group of employees involved in all facets of investment management, computer engineering, and data analytics, creating new opportunities for our local workforce and helping to accelerate the growth of our finance and technology ecosystems."

For more information, visit: www.blocktower.com

About BlockTower Capital

BlockTower is a leading institutional cryptocurrency and blockchain technology investment firm, applying professional trading and portfolio management to this digital asset class. It was founded in 2017 by former Goldman Sachs executive and engineer Matthew Goetz, and former University of Chicago Endowment portfolio manager and Susquehanna International Group trader Ari Paul. The firm manages capital for leading LPs including Union Square Ventures, Marc Lasry the founder of Avenue Capital, and Howard Morgan the co-founder of Renaissance Technologies and First Round Capital.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE BlockTower Capital

Related Links

blocktower.com

